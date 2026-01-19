Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Is This How iPhone 18 Pro Will Look Like? YouTube Leak Shows New Design

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Is This How iPhone 18 Pro Will Look Like? YouTube Leak Shows New Design

The iPhone 18 Pro appears in a viral video revealing fresh colour options and major design changes, hinting at Apple’s next big visual shift for its premium phones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: A fresh leak has stirred excitement among Apple fans, thanks to a new video shared by well-known tipster Jon Prosser. The clip claims to reveal the full design and early hardware details of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. From a smaller front cutout to camera upgrades and a powerful new chip, the changes look bold.

While nothing is official yet, the leak gives a clear idea of where Apple may be heading. As always, these early details should be taken lightly, but they offer an exciting preview.

iPhone 18 Pro Leak Shows Major Design & Camera Changes

The biggest change in this iPhone 18 Pro leak appears on the front. Apple may finally reduce the long-used pill-shaped cutout. Some Face ID parts could move under the display, leaving just a small hole for the selfie camera.

Even more interesting, the front camera may shift to the top-left corner instead of staying in the centre. This would be a big visual change for iPhone users.

On the back, Apple may test a variable aperture camera. This means the lens itself can control light, instead of relying only on software. Photos could look more natural, especially in low light and portrait shots. However, this feature may be limited to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The regular Pro model might not get it.

The leak also hints at a new camera button. Apple could replace the current touch-style control with a pressure-based button. This may feel more solid and easier to use while taking photos or videos.

iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints At A20 Chip, Battery, & New Colours

Inside, the iPhone 18 Pro leak points to a major upgrade with Apple’s A20 Pro chip. It is expected to be built on a 2nm process, making it faster and more power-efficient. 

Apple may also place RAM directly on the same chip as the CPU and GPU. This could boost speed, improve battery life, and help with on-device AI tasks.

Reports suggest up to 15% better performance and 30% higher efficiency. Apple may also switch to its own C2 modem, reducing reliance on other suppliers.

In terms of size, the iPhone 18 Pro may keep its 6.3-inch display. The Pro Max could get a large 5,100mAh battery. Colour options may include burgundy, brown, and purple, adding more personality to the Pro lineup.

Apple is expected to launch these models in September 2026. Until then, these leaks give fans plenty to talk about.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main design changes rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro might feature a smaller front cutout, possibly with Face ID components under the display. The front camera could also move to the top-left corner.

What camera upgrades are rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro series?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may receive a variable aperture camera for better light control. A new pressure-sensitive camera button is also hinted at for both Pro models.

What new chip and performance improvements are expected in the iPhone 18 Pro?

The leak suggests a new A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, potentially integrating RAM with the CPU/GPU for improved speed and efficiency.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
