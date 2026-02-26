Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launched With Slim Bezels: Check Price, & Specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Plus combines an immersive display, smart AI features and reliable performance, offering users more screen space without stepping up to the Ultra model.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launch: If you felt the base model was slightly compact and the Ultra slightly over the top, the Galaxy S26+ sits right in that sweet middle spot. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26+ alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco. 

It carries forward the same design language but adds a slightly bigger display and battery, making it a balanced choice for users who want more screen without going full Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S26+ is priced at $1099 globally. The India pricing is yet to be officially announced. However, if we go by previous launches, it could be roughly around Rs 1,00,000, depending on storage variants. The official Indian price is expected to be revealed soon.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Features/Specifications: Display, Camera, AI Features, More

Samsung Galaxy S26+ features a bigger Dynamic AMOLED display compared to the base model, offering an immersive viewing experience for streaming, gaming and everyday scrolling. 

Colours look vibrant, blacks appear deep, and brightness levels are strong enough for outdoor use. The slim bezels and flat edges give it a premium and clean look.

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy S26+ carries the same triple camera setup as the Galaxy S26. It includes a 50MP wide camera for sharp and detailed shots, a 10MP telephoto camera for clear optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera for capturing wider scenes. 

The camera system is tuned to deliver natural colours and improved low-light performance. Night photography and video stability have also been refined for better everyday results.

Now, coming to AI features. The Galaxy S26+ comes with an upgraded Bixby that works more like a conversational assistant. The AI-powered editing tools have improved, allowing easier object removal and smarter content edits. 

Features like Now Brief and enhanced Circle to Search aim to make daily tasks smoother without you having to dig through settings. Security also remains strong with long-term OS and security update support.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Samsung Galaxy S26+ launched?

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco, alongside the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra.

What is the camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S26+?

The Galaxy S26+ features a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

What are some of the AI features on the Galaxy S26+?

The Galaxy S26+ includes an upgraded Bixby conversational assistant, AI-powered editing tools, Now Brief, and enhanced Circle to Search.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
