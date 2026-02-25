Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded

PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 10:21 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal” by Israel’s Parliament on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian prime minister to receive the legislature’s highest honour.

The medal was awarded in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic ties between India and Israel. He is the first recipient of the medal, the highest honour conferred by the Knesset.

Among Few Leaders Honoured By Israel And Palestine

Modi is among the few global leaders to have received top civilian honours from both Israel and Palestine. In 2018, he was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest Palestinian award granted to foreign dignitaries.

Netanyahu’s Warm Welcome

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi ahead of his address to the Knesset, describing him as “a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage.”

“I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation,” he said.

He added: “I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding.”

Expanding Strategic Partnership

The honour highlights the growing partnership between India and Israel across defence, cybersecurity, agriculture, water management and innovation. Bilateral ties have expanded significantly over the past decade through high-level political exchanges, rising trade and collaboration in emerging technologies.

Modi’s engagement with Israeli leaders and lawmakers during the visit underscored a shared emphasis on security cooperation, investment and people-to-people ties. Observers view the award as symbolic of the steady elevation of India–Israel relations into a broad-based strategic partnership marked by converging regional and global interests.

Related Video

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
India
Tragedy in Manali: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away
Tragedy in Manali: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away
World
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
India
BSNL Officials Transferred After Lavish Visit Request Sparks Outrage
BSNL Officials Transferred After Lavish Visit Request Sparks Outrage
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget