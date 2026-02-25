Veer Soren reportedly died due to high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) after complaining of a severe headache. He was found unconscious in his room and declared brought dead at a hospital.
Tragedy in Manali: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren’s grandson, Veer Soren, died while on a visit to Manali with his friends on Tuesday.
Soren announced the news on X, stating that Veer’s health deteriorated during the trip and he was taken to hospital. “He was rushed to hospital on February 24 following sudden illness but fate had other plans. With Veer's departure, our family has been shattered,” he wrote.
Trip to Himachal Pradesh
Veer and his friends had travelled to Himachal Pradesh on February 22 and were staying at a homestay in Simsa near Manali.
On Monday, the group visited Solang, Sethan and Hamta Pass as part of their sightseeing itinerary before returning to the homestay in the evening.
Sudden Illness And Hospitalisation
According to police, Veer complained of a severe headache after returning. While his friends stepped out, he stayed back in his room, took medication and went to sleep.
Hours later, his friends heard him fall from the bed. When they entered the room, they found him unconscious, with froth coming from his mouth.
He was taken to a government hospital in Manali, where doctors administered CPR. After examination, he was declared brought dead.
No Foul Play Suspected
Police said high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) could have caused the death. They added that no external injuries were found on the body.
“Family had refused to get the post-mortem done. Prima facie there is no foul play and there were no external injuries on the body. The body has been handed over to the family,” Manali DSP KD Sharma said.
