Tragedy in Manali: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away

Veer and his friends had travelled to Himachal Pradesh on February 22 and were staying at a homestay in Simsa near Manali.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren’s grandson, Veer Soren, died while on a visit to Manali with his friends on Tuesday.

Soren announced the news on X, stating that Veer’s health deteriorated during the trip and he was taken to hospital. “He was rushed to hospital on February 24 following sudden illness but fate had other plans. With Veer's departure, our family has been shattered,” he wrote.

Trip to Himachal Pradesh

Veer and his friends had travelled to Himachal Pradesh on February 22 and were staying at a homestay in Simsa near Manali.

On Monday, the group visited Solang, Sethan and Hamta Pass as part of their sightseeing itinerary before returning to the homestay in the evening.

Sudden Illness And Hospitalisation

According to police, Veer complained of a severe headache after returning. While his friends stepped out, he stayed back in his room, took medication and went to sleep.

Hours later, his friends heard him fall from the bed. When they entered the room, they found him unconscious, with froth coming from his mouth.

He was taken to a government hospital in Manali, where doctors administered CPR. After examination, he was declared brought dead.

No Foul Play Suspected

Police said high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) could have caused the death. They added that no external injuries were found on the body.

“Family had refused to get the post-mortem done. Prima facie there is no foul play and there were no external injuries on the body. The body has been handed over to the family,” Manali DSP KD Sharma said.

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Veer Soren die?

Veer Soren reportedly died due to high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) after complaining of a severe headache. He was found unconscious in his room and declared brought dead at a hospital.

Where was Veer Soren when he fell ill?

Veer Soren was on a visit to Manali, Himachal Pradesh, with his friends, staying at a homestay in Simsa.

Were there any suspicions of foul play in Veer Soren's death?

No, police suspected no foul play. No external injuries were found on the body, and the family declined a post-mortem.

What was Veer Soren's travel itinerary before his sudden illness?

Veer and his friends visited Solang, Sethan, and Hamta Pass as part of their sightseeing before returning to their homestay in Manali.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Champai Soren Tragedy In Manali Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away Veer Soren
