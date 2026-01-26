Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next Pro iPhone could look very different from the front. A fresh leak says the iPhone 18 Pro will finally change the Dynamic Island after years of staying the same. The cutout at the top may become much smaller, giving users more clean screen space. At the same time, another report hints at a major boost in display brightness for the entire iPhone 18 lineup.

Together, these upgrades could make the next iPhone feel truly “new” the moment you turn it on.

iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island Gets Smaller

The iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island is set for its first major redesign. Trusted leaker Ice Universe says Apple will reduce the width of the Dynamic Island by around 35%. That means it will shrink from 20.76 mm to just 13.49 mm.

In simple terms, the black pill at the top of your screen will look much smaller. It may not disappear completely, but the change will be easy to spot.

Many believe Apple will hide part of the Face ID system, like the flood illuminator, under the display. That would allow the cutout to shrink without losing any features.

This update is expected only on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 18 may not get it right away, just like past models. However, since Apple often keeps big design changes for Pro models first, this makes sense.

A smaller Dynamic Island means more space for videos, games, and apps. It also gives the phone a more modern look. People will notice it instantly.

iPhone 18 Display Brightness Set To Break Records

Another exciting upgrade is coming to the iPhone 18 display brightness. Another leak sheds light on Apple’s brightness demands, which are so high that supplier BOE may not meet them.

Right now, the iPhone 17 offers 1,000 nits of normal brightness, 1,600 nits for HDR, and up to 3,000 nits outdoors. The iPhone 18 is expected to go beyond these numbers.

This means better visibility in sunlight, richer colours, and a more vivid screen in every situation. Since Apple keeps Pro models ahead, the iPhone 18 Pro will likely be even brighter.

With a smaller Dynamic Island and a brighter display, the iPhone 18 Pro could feel like a true next-generation upgrade.