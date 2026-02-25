Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Knesset, underlining the strength of India–Israel relations and drawing attention to a personal coincidence, stating that he “was born on the day India formally recognised Israel.”

“Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950,” he said.

Condolences Over October 7 Attack

PM Modi also conveyed condolences for victims of the October 7 attack.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” he said.

Reference to 26/11 and ‘No Double Standards’ Policy

The Prime Minister also referred to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and reiterated India’s position on terrorism.

“India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That's why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he added.

Netanyahu Welcomes Modi

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi ahead of the address, describing him as “a close friend of Israel, a strong advocate of the India-Israel partnership, and a prominent leader on the global stage.”

Wreath-Laying and Public Interaction

During his visit to the Israeli Parliament, Modi laid a wreath and paid floral tributes.

Accompanied by Netanyahu, he greeted children waving Indian and Israeli flags and interacted with them, with several taking selfies.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Israel.