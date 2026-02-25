Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBorn the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech

Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech

Accompanied by Netanyahu, he greeted children waving Indian and Israeli flags and interacted with them, with several taking selfies.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Knesset, underlining the strength of India–Israel relations and drawing attention to a personal coincidence, stating that he “was born on the day India formally recognised Israel.”

“Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950,” he said.

Condolences Over October 7 Attack

PM Modi also conveyed condolences for victims of the October 7 attack.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” he said.

Reference to 26/11 and ‘No Double Standards’ Policy

The Prime Minister also referred to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and reiterated India’s position on terrorism.

“India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That's why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability,” he added.

Netanyahu Welcomes Modi

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi ahead of the address, describing him as “a close friend of Israel, a strong advocate of the India-Israel partnership, and a prominent leader on the global stage.”

Wreath-Laying and Public Interaction

During his visit to the Israeli Parliament, Modi laid a wreath and paid floral tributes.

Accompanied by Netanyahu, he greeted children waving Indian and Israeli flags and interacted with them, with several taking selfies.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Israel.

Related Video

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Born The Day India Recognised Israel PM Modi Knesset Speech
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech
Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech
News
PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
India
Tragedy in Manali: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away
Tragedy in Manali: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Passes Away
World
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget