NCERT Pulls Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has withdrawn its new Class 8 Social Science textbook from sale after strong objections from the Supreme Court over a chapter discussing “corruption in the judiciary”, sources confirmed.

The development came after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant publicly expressed concern over the content, stating that no one would be allowed to defame or taint the integrity of the judiciary.

A three-judge bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took suo motu cognisance of what were described as “objectionable” statements in the textbook. The issue was mentioned for urgent consideration by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, along with Abhishek Singhvi.

Supreme Court Expresses Strong Displeasure

The contested section in the NCERT Social Science textbook refers to corruption, a massive backlog of cases and an inadequate number of judges as challenges faced by the judicial system. A specific portion titled “corruption in the judiciary” notes that judges are bound by a code of conduct governing their behaviour both inside and outside court.

Sibal told the bench that members of the institution were “very disturbed” that Class 8 students were being taught about corruption in the judiciary. “We have great stake in the institution… it is entirely scandalous. We have the copies of the book,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, the CJI said he was already aware of the matter and had received numerous calls and messages, including from high court judges who were “perturbed”.

When Sibal urged the court to take suo motu cognisance, the CJI indicated that the issue affected the entire judicial institution. “The bar and the bench are perturbed. Every stakeholder in the system is really perturbed,” he said, adding that he had already passed an order taking cognisance of the matter.

'Calculated Move'

In strong remarks from the bench, the CJI said: “I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Howsoever high it may be, the law will take its course. I know how to deal with it.”

Singhvi also questioned what he termed a selective approach in the textbook, pointing out that it did not similarly address corruption in other sectors. He suggested that there was no mention of corruption in the bureaucracy, politics, public life or other institutions.

“It seems to be a very calculated and deep-rooted measure to… we don’t want to say anything more,” Singhvi submitted.

The CJI acknowledged the concerns raised and thanked the lawyers for bringing the issue before the court, reiterating that he had done his duty in addressing the matter.

