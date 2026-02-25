Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'What Use Is Tech Talent Without Civic Sense?' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Sparks Debate Online

‘What Use Is Tech Talent Without Civic Sense?’ Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Sparks Debate Online

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharply divided responses on whether technology alone can resolve civic challenges or whether governance and behavioural change are more critical.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has triggered an online debate after questioning why India’s technology talent cannot be deployed to address basic civic problems.

In a post on X, the biopharmaceutical entrepreneur wrote, “What use is tech talent without civic sense? Can’t we use technology to keep our city clean, to discipline our traffic and improve infrastructure? If China can use robots to collect garbage, clean sewers n control traffic offenders, why can’t we? Come on techies rise to the challenge - waste to wealth n to a clean and green city.”

Social Media Divided

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharply divided responses on whether technology alone can resolve civic challenges or whether governance and behavioural change are more critical.

Some users argued that civic problems extend beyond technological solutions. “Anything to do with gov is the hardest thing to navigate for a ‘techie’. Also not everything is a tech problem. Tech cannot make humans behave. Cleanliness, not being corrupt etc cannot be handled by building tech,” one person wrote.

Another pointed to social habits. “The key is not cleaning up first is to stop the littering culture ! Learn from Japan starts fm cleaning home toilets schools and no one litters ! No garbage bins ! Aging population very limited municipal workers who only collect organised bags not clean!” the user commented.

“This is incredibly surprising. A well respected business leader asking techies to solve for political corruption and bad governance? Things will change when influential people start questioning the Govt, not the Techies. But alas! Very surprising,” remarked another.

Support For A Tech-Driven Approach

Others backed Mazumdar-Shaw’s call for innovation-led civic reform.

“Tech talent isnt just for startups and unicorn valuations it should fix the streets we actually live on. Smart sensors for waste, AI traffic enforcement, civic apps that actually work… the solutions exist. What’s missing is intent + execution. Clean cities wont come from speeches, they’ll come from builders. Time to code for the country, not just for funding,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Spot on! Techies can build apps for smart bins, AI traffic cams like China’s — let’s make our cities clean & green!”

“We build world-class code, yet struggle with basic civic order. The challenge is integration, not invention. Worth serious reflection,” expressed another.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the debate about technology and civic problems in India?

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questioned why India's tech talent isn't used to solve basic civic issues like city cleanliness and traffic management.

What are the arguments against using technology to solve civic problems?

Some argue that governance, human behavior, and corruption are bigger hurdles than technology can overcome. They believe tech can't change littering culture or fix bad governance.

What are the arguments supporting the use of technology for civic improvement?

Supporters believe tech talent should focus on practical solutions like smart sensors for waste, AI for traffic, and functional civic apps to create cleaner cities.

What specific examples of technology use in civic problems were mentioned?

Examples include using robots for garbage collection and sewer cleaning, as well as AI traffic enforcement and smart bin sensors.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Viral Comment Biocon Founder Tech Talent Tech Talent Without Civic Sense
