Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Heads To Israel, Says Visit Will Set ‘New Goals’; Jerusalem Post Greets Him With ‘Namaste Modi’

PM Modi Heads To Israel, Says Visit Will Set ‘New Goals’; Jerusalem Post Greets Him With ‘Namaste Modi’

PM Modi begins Israel visit, set to address Knesset and elevate ties to ‘special strategic partnership’ with Netanyahu.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a two-day state visit to Israel on Wednesday, marking his second trip to the country since 2017. The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is aimed at further strengthening the already robust partnership between the two nations.

With a packed schedule, Modi is set to hold extensive discussions spanning defence cooperation, cutting-edge technology, agriculture, water management, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Regional and global developments will also feature prominently in the bilateral talks.

In a departure statement, Modi described the visit as a chance to “set new goals for the Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future.” He noted that India-Israel ties have evolved into a dynamic, multi-sectoral collaboration characterized by “remarkable growth and dynamism.”

Historic Address To Knesset

A key highlight of the trip will be Modi’s address to the Knesset, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to speak before Israel’s parliament. He termed the opportunity “a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations.”

The Prime Minister will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog during the visit. Modi has expressed enthusiasm about interacting with the Indian diaspora in Israel, acknowledging their contribution to nurturing bilateral goodwill.

PM said: "I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future."

Warm Welcome & Symbolism

Netanyahu referred to Modi as a “dear friend” during remarks to his cabinet, calling the visit a milestone in bilateral relations.

The warmth surrounding the visit was reflected in coverage by the The Jerusalem Post, which carried Modi’s photograph on its front page under the headline “Welcome Modi,” accompanied by the greetings “Namaste” and “Shalom.” Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein shared the front page on social media, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Upgrading To A ‘Special Strategic Partnership’

Modi’s 2017 visit laid the foundation for a strategic partnership, opening new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water innovation. The current trip is expected to further elevate ties to a “special strategic partnership,” placing India among Israel’s closest global partners such as the United States and Germany.

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Students Protest Intensely After BCA Final Year Student Dies in Campus Construction Accident

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel?

The visit aims to strengthen the partnership between India and Israel by discussing cooperation in defense, technology, agriculture, water management, trade, and investment.

What is a significant event planned during Modi's visit?

Prime Minister Modi will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to speak before Israel's parliament.

How is the India-Israel relationship expected to evolve from this visit?

The visit is expected to elevate the current strategic partnership to a 'special strategic partnership,' placing India among Israel's closest global allies.

What topics will be covered in discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu?

Discussions will include defense, technology, agriculture, water management, trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and regional and global developments.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
MOdi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Heads To Israel, Says Visit Will Set ‘New Goals’; Jerusalem Post Greets Him With ‘Namaste Modi’
PM Modi Heads To Israel, Says Visit Will Set ‘New Goals’; Jerusalem Post Greets Him With ‘Namaste Modi’
India
No Black Box On Crashed Jharkhand Air Ambulance: How a DGCA Rule Loophole Created Safety Blind Spot
No Black Box On Crashed Jharkhand Air Ambulance: How a DGCA Rule Loophole Created Safety Blind Spot
India
'Calculated Move': SC Slams NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Reference In Textbooks
'Calculated Move': SC Slams NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Reference In Textbooks
India
No Onion, Garlic For CM Yogi During Japan Visit, Special Veg Menu Planned
No Onion, Garlic For CM Yogi During Japan Visit, Special Veg Menu Planned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Students Protest Intensely After BCA Final Year Student Dies in Campus Construction Accident
BREAKING: Odisha Vigilance Hits Jackpot; ₹4 Cr Cash Seized from Mines Official’s Flat
Breaking: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Visit Allegations
Global Affairs: Trump Claims He Prevented Pakistan PM’s Death During India-Pakistan Tensions
India Abroad: PM Modi Departs for Israel; Set to Address Knesset, Strengthen India-Israel Ties
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget