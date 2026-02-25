Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a two-day state visit to Israel on Wednesday, marking his second trip to the country since 2017. The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is aimed at further strengthening the already robust partnership between the two nations.

With a packed schedule, Modi is set to hold extensive discussions spanning defence cooperation, cutting-edge technology, agriculture, water management, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Regional and global developments will also feature prominently in the bilateral talks.

In a departure statement, Modi described the visit as a chance to “set new goals for the Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future.” He noted that India-Israel ties have evolved into a dynamic, multi-sectoral collaboration characterized by “remarkable growth and dynamism.”

Historic Address To Knesset

A key highlight of the trip will be Modi’s address to the Knesset, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to speak before Israel’s parliament. He termed the opportunity “a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations.”

The Prime Minister will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog during the visit. Modi has expressed enthusiasm about interacting with the Indian diaspora in Israel, acknowledging their contribution to nurturing bilateral goodwill.



PM said: "I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future."

Warm Welcome & Symbolism

Netanyahu referred to Modi as a “dear friend” during remarks to his cabinet, calling the visit a milestone in bilateral relations.



The warmth surrounding the visit was reflected in coverage by the The Jerusalem Post, which carried Modi’s photograph on its front page under the headline “Welcome Modi,” accompanied by the greetings “Namaste” and “Shalom.” Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein shared the front page on social media, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Upgrading To A ‘Special Strategic Partnership’

Modi’s 2017 visit laid the foundation for a strategic partnership, opening new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water innovation. The current trip is expected to further elevate ties to a “special strategic partnership,” placing India among Israel’s closest global partners such as the United States and Germany.