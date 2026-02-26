Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Built-In Privacy Mode: Check Price & Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch: If the regular S26 impressed you, wait till you look at this one. Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco. This is the top-end model in the lineup and clearly the most premium one. And this time, Samsung is not just talking about the camera or performance.

The spotlight is on something completely different: the newly built-in Privacy Display. Along with that, you also get a powerful camera setup, strong performance and smarter AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,59,999. Furthermore, the top-end 16GB + 1TB storage variant is listed at Rs. 1,89,999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Features/Specifications: Privacy Display, Camera, Performance, More

Now let’s talk about the main highlight. Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a built-in Privacy Display. This is not a screen guard or an add-on accessory. It is integrated into the display hardware itself.

With a quick toggle, the viewing angles narrow down, so people sitting beside you cannot clearly see your screen. At the same time, you still get proper brightness and colour when looking at the phone directly. The device is also just 7.9mm thin, making it the slimmest Ultra so far.

Coming to performance, Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Samsung says it delivers its best performance yet. The phone also supports Super Fast Charging 3.0 and can reach up to 75% charge in just 30 minutes.

Now let’s come to the camera. Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 200MP wide camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP periscope lens and a 10MP telephoto camera.

Samsung has improved low-light photography with wider apertures and better Nightography Video. The upgraded Super Steady feature also helps in capturing stable videos.

Talking about AI features, Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with upgraded Bixby and features like Now Nudge, Now Brief and enhanced Circle to Search. Security features like Private Album and long-term OS updates are also part of the package.