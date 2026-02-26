Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launched With 50MP Camera, & AI Features: Check Price & Features

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launched With 50MP Camera, & AI Features: Check Price & Features

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra with camera refinements, boosted AI tools and fresh colours, while also introducing the new Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:18 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch: The time many Android fans were waiting for is finally here. Samsung has officially launched the much-awaited Galaxy S26 lineup. The series consists of three phones: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event took place in San Francisco. Alongside these three phones, Samsung has also launched its new Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. Let's have a look at what the base model of the new flagship series offers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at $899. Indian prices are yet to be announced, but if we roughly estimate, it could be around Rs 80,000. The official pricing for Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra for the Indian market is also expected to be revealed soon.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Features/Specifications: Display, Camera, AI Features, More

Samsung Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that offers bright colours and sharp visuals. The display is expected to support a smooth refresh rate, making scrolling, gaming, and watching videos more fluid. It also comes with improved brightness levels, which can help users see the screen clearly even under direct sunlight.

The base model carries a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The 50MP main camera is designed to capture detailed photos with better low-light performance. The 10MP telephoto camera helps in optical zoom shots without losing clarity, while the 12MP ultrawide camera allows users to capture wider landscapes and group photos. The Galaxy S26+ also carries the same camera specifications.

Now let’s come to the AI features. Galaxy S26 features upgraded Bixby. The AI-powered in-built photo editor also got better with the newly launched series, along with content editing enhancements. The ‘Circle to Search’ feature also got a boost this time.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 comes in four colour options: Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue. Alongside the base model, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra were also unveiled at the Unpacked event. 

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:18 AM (IST)
