Blue Drum Horror In Lucknow: 21-Year-Old Says 'Did It By Mistake' After Father's Murder

Blue Drum Horror In Lucknow: 21-Year-Old Says ‘Did It By Mistake’ After Father’s Murder

However, friends and neighbours of the Singh family rejected this claim.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 21-year-old BCom student from Lucknow, accused of killing his father following a dispute on February 20, told reporters, “Galti se ho gaya (I did it by mistake),” when asked about the reason behind the crime.

The accused, Akshat, allegedly dismembered his father’s body, stuffing the torso and head into a blue plastic drum while discarding other remains in an attempt to destroy evidence. He was arrested on Monday and confessed to the murder, police said. The crime was committed around 4.30 am on February 20, according to investigators.

Echoes Of The 2025 Meerut Blue Drum Case

The incident comes almost a year after the March 2025 Meerut blue drum case in which 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

‘NEET Theory’ Disputed By Neighbours

Police had earlier suggested that the murder followed an argument after the father allegedly pressured his son to pursue the all India pre-medical test exam NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) instead of BCom.

However, friends and neighbours of the Singh family rejected this claim. Speaking at their house in Ashiana Sector L and outside the post-mortem house of KGMU, several said they were not convinced by the “NEET theory” and maintained that such a brutal act could not have stemmed merely from a disagreement over career choices.

Missing Complaint And Arrest

“Manvendra Singh had been reported missing for three days by his son. Police arrested Akshat Singh, 21, after his conflicting statements unravelled the plot,” Vikrant Vir, deputy commissioner of police, Central, was quoted as saying in an earlier report.

The act was allegedly carried out in front of Akshat’s younger sister, a Class 11 student. He is said to have threatened to kill her if she spoke out. “The sister witnessed the entire episode but was intimidated into silence,” the DCP said.

Body Dragged, Dismembered, Dumped

Ashiana SHO Kshatrapal said Akshat dragged the body from the third floor to an empty ground-floor room in an attempt to erase evidence. He allegedly dismembered it there using tools available at home.

“To erase evidence, Akshat dragged the body from the third floor to an empty ground-floor room. There, he dismembered it using tools from the house. He loaded some parts into his car and drove to Sadrauna, a remote area, where he dumped them,” Kshatrapal said.

The torso and head were placed inside a blue plastic drum, which Akshat allegedly planned to dispose of later but was apprehended before he could do so. Other remains dumped near Sadrauna are yet to be traced.

“He was in the process of getting rid of the torso when we intervened,” the DCP said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the alleged motive behind the murder?

Police initially suggested the murder followed an argument about career choices, with the father pressuring his son to pursue NEET instead of BCom. However, friends and neighbors dispute this theory.

How was the father's body disposed of?

The accused allegedly dismembered his father's body, stuffed the torso and head into a blue plastic drum, and dumped other remains in a remote area. The blue drum was not disposed of before his arrest.

Was anyone else present during the crime?

The crime was allegedly committed in front of Akshat's younger sister, who is a Class 11 student. He is said to have threatened her into silence.

How was the accused apprehended?

The accused was arrested after reporting his father missing and providing conflicting statements that led investigators to uncover the crime.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Blue Drum Horror Did It By Mistake Father’s Murder
Photo Gallery

Embed widget