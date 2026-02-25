‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Israel, where he was accorded a grand welcome at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. The Indian Prime Minister appeared visibly moved by the reception extended by his “friend”, the Israeli Prime Minister.

Both leaders later exchanged messages on social media, expressing warmth and mutual respect.

Social Media Exchange Between Leaders

Prime Minister Modi took to X to share his appreciation for the reception he received at the Israeli airport. Responding to his post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote, “Prime Minister Modi, it is a great honor to welcome you to Israel.”

In his own post, PM Modi said, “I am deeply honored to be welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu. I look forward to the bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that will strengthen the India-Israel friendship.”

Meeting At Ben Gurion International Airport

Following the ceremonial welcome, Netanyahu met Modi at Ben Gurion International Airport. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office shared a video of their interaction on X. The footage showed the two leaders greeting each other warmly and shaking hands.

In the video, Netanyahu is heard saying, “This is a bond of real friendship.”

Strategic Significance Of The Visit

The visit is being seen as significant in terms of timing as well as its focus on trade and defence. Discussions are expected to centre on advancing the strategic partnership between Israel and India.

Opportunities for cooperation across sectors such as defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges are also on the agenda.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first leader to do so. The two leaders are also set to have dinner together later in the day.