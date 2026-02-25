Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel

Both leaders later exchanged messages on social media, expressing warmth and mutual respect.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Israel, where he was accorded a grand welcome at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. The Indian Prime Minister appeared visibly moved by the reception extended by his “friend”, the Israeli Prime Minister.

Social Media Exchange Between Leaders

Prime Minister Modi took to X to share his appreciation for the reception he received at the Israeli airport. Responding to his post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote, “Prime Minister Modi, it is a great honor to welcome you to Israel.”

In his own post, PM Modi said, “I am deeply honored to be welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu. I look forward to the bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that will strengthen the India-Israel friendship.”

Meeting At Ben Gurion International Airport

Following the ceremonial welcome, Netanyahu met Modi at Ben Gurion International Airport. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office shared a video of their interaction on X. The footage showed the two leaders greeting each other warmly and shaking hands.

In the video, Netanyahu is heard saying, “This is a bond of real friendship.”

Strategic Significance Of The Visit

The visit is being seen as significant in terms of timing as well as its focus on trade and defence. Discussions are expected to centre on advancing the strategic partnership between Israel and India.

Opportunities for cooperation across sectors such as defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges are also on the agenda.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first leader to do so. The two leaders are also set to have dinner together later in the day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Israel?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife at the airport.

What did Prime Minister Modi express on social media after his arrival?

Prime Minister Modi expressed his honor at the reception and looked forward to discussions that would strengthen India-Israel friendship.

What is the main focus of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel?

The visit focuses on trade and defense, aiming to advance the strategic partnership between India and Israel across various sectors.

What is a unique event scheduled during Prime Minister Modi's visit?

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, making him the first leader to do so.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Red Carpet PM Modi Bond Of Real Friendship
