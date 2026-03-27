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HomeTechnologyWaiting For iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max? Apple May Have One More Surprise Up Its Sleeve

Waiting For iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max? Apple May Have One More Surprise Up Its Sleeve

Apple's September event may not just be about iPhone 18 Pro. A foldable iPhone could join the lineup, making this one of Apple's biggest launches in recent memory.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple fans were all set for the usual headline moment with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to take centre stage at the next launch event. But here is the twist in the tale: there could be one more device joining the lineup. Reports suggest Apple may introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the Pro models this September.
This unexpected addition has shifted attention, making the upcoming event more than just an annual upgrade cycle and turning it into a bigger moment for the company.

Why Apple’s Next Launch Event May Not Be Just About iPhone 18 Pro Models?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, a timeline that also coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary. 

While these models were initially seen as the main attraction, industry chatter points to the possible debut of a foldable iPhone at the same event. At the same time, Apple may delay the standard iPhone 18, pushing its release to early 2027. 

This shift suggests the company is planning something different, aiming to expand its lineup rather than sticking to the usual pattern.

What Upgrades Can Users Expect From iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max? 

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to bring several improvements aimed at enhancing everyday performance. One of the key highlights could be the A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, which may offer better speed and improved efficiency.

Battery capacity is likely to range between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, supported by Apple’s C2 modem for stronger 5G connectivity and up to 40 hours of usage. On the camera front, Apple may introduce a variable aperture along with a three-layer stacked sensor to improve low-light photography.

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. However, users might notice a smaller Dynamic Island and new colour options such as Burgundy, Purple, and Coffee Brown. Overall, the upgrades suggest a focus on performance, battery life, and camera quality.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be a foldable iPhone released in September?

Reports suggest Apple may introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models this September, adding an unexpected device to the lineup.

What is the expected battery capacity for the iPhone 18 Pro series?

The iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to have a battery capacity ranging between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, supporting up to 40 hours of usage.

What new features can be expected for the iPhone 18 Pro cameras?

Apple may introduce a variable aperture and a three-layer stacked sensor for improved low-light photography on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Could the standard iPhone 18 release be delayed?

Apple may delay the standard iPhone 18, pushing its release to early 2027, while focusing on the Pro models and a potential foldable iPhone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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