Waiting For iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max? Apple May Have One More Surprise Up Its Sleeve

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple fans were all set for the usual headline moment with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to take centre stage at the next launch event. But here is the twist in the tale: there could be one more device joining the lineup. Reports suggest Apple may introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the Pro models this September.

This unexpected addition has shifted attention, making the upcoming event more than just an annual upgrade cycle and turning it into a bigger moment for the company.

Why Apple’s Next Launch Event May Not Be Just About iPhone 18 Pro Models?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, a timeline that also coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary.

While these models were initially seen as the main attraction, industry chatter points to the possible debut of a foldable iPhone at the same event. At the same time, Apple may delay the standard iPhone 18, pushing its release to early 2027.

This shift suggests the company is planning something different, aiming to expand its lineup rather than sticking to the usual pattern.

What Upgrades Can Users Expect From iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max?

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to bring several improvements aimed at enhancing everyday performance. One of the key highlights could be the A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, which may offer better speed and improved efficiency.

Battery capacity is likely to range between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, supported by Apple’s C2 modem for stronger 5G connectivity and up to 40 hours of usage. On the camera front, Apple may introduce a variable aperture along with a three-layer stacked sensor to improve low-light photography.

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. However, users might notice a smaller Dynamic Island and new colour options such as Burgundy, Purple, and Coffee Brown. Overall, the upgrades suggest a focus on performance, battery life, and camera quality.