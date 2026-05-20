iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max May Come In These 4 Colours: Which One Would You Pick?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro color leaks show Dark Cherry, Sky Blue.

New Dark Cherry shade may be Pro exclusive.

Dark Grey, Silver likely return; production colors may change.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Fresh leaks have surfaced on Chinese social media, revealing what could be the colour options for the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The leaked camera cover images point to four possible shades for the Pro models, with a new Dark Cherry colour appearing to be the most notable addition to the lineup.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.

What Colours Is The iPhone 18 Pro Expected to Come In?

Based on the leaked camera cover images circulating online, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may launch in four colour options: Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and Dark Cherry.

I think we can all agree that dark cherry and light blue on the iPhone 18 pro is an upgrade over cosmic orange on the 17 pro pic.twitter.com/SjjoPcj72X — CUBIC3 (@Geecube3) May 19, 2026

Dark Cherry is the newest addition among the four and carries a deep wine-red finish. It is expected to be exclusive to the Pro series. Sky Blue, on the other hand, is likely to bring a brighter finish compared to the existing shades in the lineup.

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Apple appears to be continuing its gradual shift away from traditional black finishes on its Pro models. The company has previously introduced generation-specific shades such as Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange for its premium phones, and Dark Cherry seems to follow that same approach.

Dark Grey and Silver are expected to carry over from previous Pro models, offering a familiar look for those who prefer classic finishes.

Could Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Colour Lineup Change Before Launch?

While the leaked images have generated significant interest, it is important to note that the parts visible in the leaks are believed to be early-stage test components, not final production-ready units.

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This means the colours, finish quality, and overall appearance of the iPhone 18 Pro could still change before Apple's official September 2026 announcement. Until Apple makes an official announcement, all colour details should be treated as unconfirmed.