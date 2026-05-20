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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max May Come In These 4 Colours: Which One Would You Pick?

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max May Come In These 4 Colours: Which One Would You Pick?

Fresh leaks from Chinese social media hint at four colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro, and a brand new Dark Cherry shade could be the boldest one yet.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro color leaks show Dark Cherry, Sky Blue.
  • New Dark Cherry shade may be Pro exclusive.
  • Dark Grey, Silver likely return; production colors may change.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Fresh leaks have surfaced on Chinese social media, revealing what could be the colour options for the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The leaked camera cover images point to four possible shades for the Pro models, with a new Dark Cherry colour appearing to be the most notable addition to the lineup. 

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.

What Colours Is The iPhone 18 Pro Expected to Come In?

Based on the leaked camera cover images circulating online, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may launch in four colour options: Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and Dark Cherry.

Dark Cherry is the newest addition among the four and carries a deep wine-red finish. It is expected to be exclusive to the Pro series. Sky Blue, on the other hand, is likely to bring a brighter finish compared to the existing shades in the lineup.

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Apple appears to be continuing its gradual shift away from traditional black finishes on its Pro models. The company has previously introduced generation-specific shades such as Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange for its premium phones, and Dark Cherry seems to follow that same approach.

Dark Grey and Silver are expected to carry over from previous Pro models, offering a familiar look for those who prefer classic finishes.

Could Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Colour Lineup Change Before Launch?

While the leaked images have generated significant interest, it is important to note that the parts visible in the leaks are believed to be early-stage test components, not final production-ready units. 

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This means the colours, finish quality, and overall appearance of the iPhone 18 Pro could still change before Apple's official September 2026 announcement. Until Apple makes an official announcement, all colour details should be treated as unconfirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the potential color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models?

Based on leaked camera cover images, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may be available in Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and a new Dark Cherry color.

Is Dark Cherry a new color for the iPhone 18 Pro series?

Yes, Dark Cherry appears to be a new addition to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, featuring a deep wine-red finish. It's expected to be exclusive to the Pro models.

When is the iPhone 18 series expected to be officially announced?

Apple is anticipated to officially unveil the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.

Could the iPhone 18 Pro's colors change before the official launch?

Yes, the leaked components are believed to be early test units, so the colors and final appearance could change before Apple's official announcement in September 2026.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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