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HomeTechnologyWill iPhone 18 Pro Max Really Last 40 Hours On One Charge? This Leak Has An Answer

Will iPhone 18 Pro Max Really Last 40 Hours On One Charge? This Leak Has An Answer

A new leak claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max could run for up to 40 hours on a single charge. If true, this could be Apple's biggest battery upgrade in years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 series is still months away from hitting shelves, but the details are already making rounds. Apple's next Pro model is shaping up to be a focused upgrade rather than a complete overhaul. The leaks point to a device that addresses the everyday pain points users have flagged for years, from battery anxiety to camera limitations. 

If the rumours hold up, the iPhone 18 Pro could be one of the more practical upgrades in recent memory, bringing hardware improvements that actually make a difference in daily use.

How Much Battery Life Can You Expect From iPhone 18 Pro?

Battery life has always been a sore spot for iPhone users, and Apple appears to be taking it seriously this time. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with a slightly larger battery, estimated between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh. 

On its own, a bigger battery helps, but the real story is what powers it. The new A20 chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is designed to handle demanding tasks while drawing less power. 

Pair that with Apple's in-house C2 modem, which is built to maintain fast 5G speeds without draining the battery, and you have a combination that could meaningfully extend screen-on time. 

Rumours suggest the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max could deliver up to 40 hours of battery life, which would be a notable step forward for the lineup.

What Camera & Chip Upgrades Is Apple Bringing To iPhone 18 Pro?

On the camera front, the headline addition is a variable aperture on the 40MP main sensor. This allows the lens to adjust based on lighting conditions, which should improve low-light shots, sharpen portrait backgrounds, and reduce overexposure in bright settings. 

The A20 chipset adds to this by enabling faster processing for photos and videos. The N2 wireless chip also makes an appearance, promising quicker data transfers, better range, and more stable connections for streaming or sharing large files. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the expected battery life improvements for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to have a slightly larger battery (5,100-5,200 mAh) and a more power-efficient A20 chipset and C2 modem, potentially offering up to 40 hours of battery life.

What camera upgrades are expected for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to feature a 40MP main sensor with a variable aperture, which can adjust to lighting conditions for better photos.

What are the key advancements of the A20 chipset in the iPhone 18 Pro?

The new A20 chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is designed for demanding tasks while consuming less power and enabling faster photo and video processing.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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