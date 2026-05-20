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HomeNewsIndia‘Perfect Rome Evening’: Social Media Buzzes As Modi-Meloni Colosseum Photos Go Viral

‘Perfect Rome Evening’: Social Media Buzzes As Modi-Meloni Colosseum Photos Go Viral

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Rome generated major social media buzz after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie with him at the Colosseum, captioned “Welcome to Rome, my friend!”.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi arrived in Rome for dinner with PM Meloni.
  • Both leaders visited the iconic Colosseum in Rome.
  • Discussions covered wide-ranging subjects to boost ties.
  • Social media widely shared viral images of the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as the two leaders met for dinner and later visited the iconic Colosseum in the Italian capital.

The meeting came as Modi began the final leg of his five-nation tour, which earlier included visits to Norway, the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. Images shared by both leaders from Rome quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention online.

Meloni shared a picture with PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned it: “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” along with the flags of Italy and India. The photograph featured the illuminated Colosseum in the background, adding a striking visual element to the diplomatic engagement.

Colosseum Visit Draws Massive Attention Online

The viral image, set against the backdrop of the historic Flavian Amphitheatre, garnered more than a million views along with tens of thousands of likes and comments praising the growing friendship between India and Italy.

PM Modi later shared four photographs from the evening and revealed that the two leaders had exchanged views on several issues during dinner and their visit to the Colosseum.

“Upon landing in Rome, met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for dinner followed by a visit to the Colosseum,” Modi wrote in a social media post.

ALSO READ | ‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy On Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour

Modi Says Talks Focused on Strengthening India-Italy Ties

The Prime Minister said the discussions covered “a wide range of subjects” and expressed optimism about the official talks scheduled later.

“Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” Modi added.

The Rome visit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, investment, defence, clean energy and technology.

ALSO READ | Indian Diplomat Found Dead Inside High Commission In Bangladesh's Chattogram

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

As the pictures spread online, social media users reacted enthusiastically to the visuals from Rome, with many praising the chemistry and warmth displayed between the two leaders.

“A perfect Rome evening for real talk between leaders, for real. The Colosseum as a backdrop feels symbolic... strong foundations, big history. Hope today’s conversations open up concrete wins for both countries,” one user commented.

Another user joked, “It feels more like a pre-wedding shoot than a Prime Minister’s visit.”

A third wrote, “Unity, culture, and respect always strengthen friendships between nations. The love for India can be felt everywhere in the world.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Rome?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rome as the final leg of his five-nation tour. He met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for dinner and a visit to the Colosseum.

What was the significance of the Colosseum visit?

The visit to the Colosseum with PM Meloni garnered significant online attention, with images going viral and praised for symbolizing the growing friendship between India and Italy.

What topics were discussed during Modi's visit?

The leaders exchanged views on a wide range of subjects, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, defense, clean energy, and technology.

How did social media react to the visit?

Social media users reacted enthusiastically, praising the chemistry between the leaders and seeing the Colosseum backdrop as symbolic of strong foundations and history.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Giorgia Meloni Modi In Italy
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