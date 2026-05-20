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HomeNewsPM Modi In Rome: ‘India, Italy Connected Beyond Diplomacy Through Shared Culture’

PM Modi In Rome: ‘India, Italy Connected Beyond Diplomacy Through Shared Culture’

PM Modi said India and Italy share cultural ties beyond diplomacy, citing Sanskrit and Latin as part of the same language family.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 May 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi highlights shared heritage connecting India and Italy.
  • Both nations unite against terrorism and its funding.
  • Conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the deep cultural and civilisational ties between India and Italy, saying Sanskrit and Latin belong to the same language family and reflect a bond that goes beyond diplomacy. Addressing an event in Italy, Modi said the relationship between the two countries was rooted not only in strategic cooperation but also in shared heritage and historical links. He also stressed that responsible democracies such as India and Italy must jointly act against terrorism and dismantle terror funding networks, while calling for conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Cultural Bond

Speaking during his visit to Italy, Modi said the India-Italy partnership was built on values, culture and people-to-people ties in addition to political and economic cooperation. Referring to the linguistic roots of Sanskrit and Latin, he underlined the civilisational links shared by the two nations.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s strong stand against terrorism, saying democracies must not only confront terror groups but also target their financial ecosystems. He added that global conflicts should be addressed through diplomatic engagement and peaceful negotiations.

Also Read: PM Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Toffee To Italy PM Meloni During Rome Visit: Video

Expanding Partnership

Earlier during the visit, PM Modi met Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome and discussed trade, investment and cultural cooperation between the two countries. According to the Prime Minister, the discussions also focused on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space and nuclear energy as potential areas for deeper collaboration.

Before the formal talks, PM Modi also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over dinner following his arrival in Rome. The two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

PM also visited the iconic Colosseum during his trip, which comes amid growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Italy.

Also Read: Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live PM Meloni PM Modi In Italy
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