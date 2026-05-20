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HomeNewsKerala Cabinet Portfolios Out; CM Satheesan Gets Finance-Check Full List

Kerala Cabinet Portfolios Out; CM Satheesan Gets Finance-Check Full List

Kerala CM VD Satheesan retained Finance and key portfolios, while Home, Health, IT and Education ministries were also allocated.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 May 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday finalised the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed Congress-led government, with several senior Congress and IUML leaders receiving key ministries. The portfolio recommendations made by Satheesan for ministers sworn in on May 18 were approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Satheesan retained crucial departments including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was given the important Home and Vigilance portfolios. The new cabinet also saw major allocations to IUML and alliance partners, with a focus on infrastructure, education, health and technology-linked sectors.

Key Ministries

Satheesan will oversee 35 departments in total, making him the central authority in the administration. Chennithala will handle Home, Vigilance and three additional departments in the cabinet.

P K Kunhalikutty of the IUML has been assigned Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology, along with Handlooms and Textiles.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph was allotted Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, while senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan will oversee seven departments, including Health, Devaswoms, Food Safety and Medical Education.

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Other Allocations

Roji M John has been entrusted with Higher Education, while A P Anil Kumar will head the Land and Revenue department. N Shamsudheen was named General Education Minister.

Among alliance partners, RSP MLA Shibu Baby John received Forests and Wildlife Protection along with Skill Development. Kerala Congress (Joseph) legislator Mon Joseph was given charge of Irrigation, Ground Water, Water Supply, Sanitation and Housing.

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Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Cabinet VD Satheesan Breaking News ABP Live CM Satheesan
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