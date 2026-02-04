Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Release Timeline & India Prices Leaked: Check Full Details Inside

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Release Timeline & India Prices Leaked: Check Full Details Inside

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to arrive in 2026 with a refined design, improved cameras and AI-focused hardware, as reports hint at a delayed standard iPhone 18.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next premium smartphones are still far from launch, but early leaks are already giving a fair idea of what to expect. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to arrive in September 2026, keeping the usual yearly cycle intact. While there is no official confirmation yet, industry chatter suggests Apple is focusing more on refining features rather than making dramatic changes. For Indian buyers, availability is expected soon after the global launch, just like recent models. 

Interestingly, the regular iPhone 18 may be delayed, making the Pro lineup the main highlight of the year for Apple fans.

iPhone 18 Pro Price & Launch Timeline In India

If Apple follows its traditional pattern, the iPhone 18 Pro launch event could take place in the second week of September 2026. 

Pre-orders usually begin within two to three days of the announcement, and sales start shortly after. In India, Apple has improved its rollout speed in recent years, so buyers can expect availability without long waiting periods.

Early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro price in India may start at around Rs 1,35,000. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced close to Rs 1,54,900. This would mean a small hike compared to the current Pro models, which start at Rs 1,34,900.

The final pricing will depend on component costs, memory prices, and currency movement at the time of launch.

Reports also claim that Apple may delay the standard iPhone 18 until 2027. Rising memory costs and limited chip supply are believed to be the main reasons.

With AI-related hardware taking priority globally, Apple is reportedly focusing more on high-margin Pro models. There are also talks of a cheaper model, possibly named iPhone 18e, arriving early next year.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications Leaked

On the design front, Apple is not expected to make major changes. The iPhone 18 Pro may retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could stick with a 6.9-inch screen. Small refinements are more likely, such as a slimmer Dynamic Island or improved screen-to-body ratio.

The biggest upgrades are expected in the camera system. Leaks suggest a new 48MP triple-camera setup with better optical zoom and a variable aperture. This could help users take sharper photos in low light and offer more control while shooting videos.

Performance-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to run on a next-generation chip, possibly called the A20 Pro. 

It is expected to deliver better speed, improved battery efficiency, and stronger on-device AI features. Battery life may also improve, especially on the Pro Max, which could feature Apple’s biggest battery yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 Pro expected to launch?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to launch in September 2026, following the usual yearly cycle. Expect pre-orders shortly after the announcement and availability soon after that.

What could be the price of the iPhone 18 Pro in India?

Early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro price in India may start around Rs 1,35,000, with the Pro Max possibly priced near Rs 1,54,900. This indicates a small price increase from current models.

Will the standard iPhone 18 be released at the same time as the Pro models?

The regular iPhone 18 may be delayed until 2027, with rising memory costs and chip supply issues cited as reasons. This makes the Pro lineup the main focus for Apple fans in 2026.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks
