Under-16 Social Media Ban? The Urgent Push To Make the Internet Safer For Children

By Zakir Hussain Rangwala

In today’s digital world, children are growing up with smartphones, tablets, online games, and social media. The internet helps them learn, explore creativity, and stay connected with friends. However, along with these benefits, there are serious risks. Cyberbullying, online predators, gaming addiction, harmful content, identity theft, and screen dependency are rising concerns. Many children do not fully understand how to protect their personal information or recognise online dangers. As a result, parents, schools, and governments are becoming more alert about digital safety for minors.

One of the biggest concerns today is unrestricted access to social media platforms. Children under the age of 16 are often exposed to inappropriate content, negative peer pressure, and unrealistic comparisons that affect mental health. There have also been cases where minors were targeted through fake profiles or manipulated into sharing personal photos and information. In response to these growing risks, discussions around stricter digital regulations have started across India.

Andhra Pradesh has shown strong concern about children’s social media usage, and there are conversations about introducing restrictions or even a possible under-16 social media ban to protect minors. Other states are also exploring similar measures to limit early exposure to social platforms and reduce online harm. While such steps may take time to be implemented, they reflect the seriousness of the issue.

Responsibility Still Lies With Parents

Despite possible regulations, the primary responsibility still lies with parents and guardians. Open communication is the first and most important step. Parents should regularly talk to their children about online behaviour, privacy, and the risks of sharing personal information. Children should feel comfortable reporting anything unusual or uncomfortable they experience online. Instead of strict punishment, guidance and awareness work better in building trust.

Parental control tools are also becoming more advanced and user-friendly. Most smartphones, tablets, and internet service providers now offer built-in parental control features. These tools allow parents to set screen time limits, block inappropriate websites, monitor app downloads, and filter content based on age. Social media platforms also provide privacy settings that can restrict who can view posts, send messages, or comment. Activating these settings can significantly reduce risks. In addition, using secure passwords and enabling two-factor authentication on children’s accounts adds another layer of safety.

Another important step is educating children about digital responsibility. They should understand that whatever they post online can leave a long-term digital footprint. Teaching them about kindness, respectful communication, and the importance of not engaging with strangers online can prevent many problems. Schools can also play a strong role by including cyber safety awareness programs in their curriculum.

Tech Is Not The Only Enemy

Technology itself is not the enemy. The goal is not to completely block children from the digital world, but to guide them in using it safely and wisely. Balanced screen time, supervised access, and safe online habits can help children enjoy the benefits of the internet without falling into its dangers.

As digital use continues to grow in 2026 and beyond, protecting children online must become a shared effort between families, schools, technology companies, and governments. Whether through parental controls or proposed regulations like under-16 social media restrictions in states such as Andhra Pradesh and others, the focus should remain clear: keeping children safe while helping them grow confidently in a connected world.

(The author is the CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd)

