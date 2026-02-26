Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying

The Galaxy S26 lineup now has confirmed prices, showing a noticeable increase over last year, especially for the Ultra variant, which now reaches premium flagship territory.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch: Samsung has finally revealed the price and sale details of its new Galaxy S26 series. The company launched three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco. This time, Samsung is focusing heavily on improved Galaxy AI features, better camera performance, and faster speed with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. 

Customers can now pre-book any Galaxy S26 series model through Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Overall Colours And Price In India

The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB variant is available at the same price for a limited period. The Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 12GB + 256GB. Its 512GB version is also priced the same during the launch offer.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB + 256GB. The 512GB version costs Rs 1,59,999, while the top 16GB + 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,89,999.

All three phones come in Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue. The Ultra also gets Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, which are exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Table

Prices have increased compared to last year’s Galaxy S25 lineup. The Ultra model especially sees a noticeable jump across storage variants.

To make it easier for you to track, here’s a simple table:

Model

Variant

Price (INR)

Galaxy S26

12GB + 256GB

Rs 87,999

Galaxy S26

12GB + 512GB

Rs 87,999*

Galaxy S26+

12GB + 256GB

Rs 1,19,999

Galaxy S26+

12GB + 512GB

Rs 1,19,999*

Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB + 256GB

Rs 1,39,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB + 512GB

Rs 1,59,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra

16GB + 1TB

Rs 1,89,999

With upgraded AI features, better cameras and higher prices, the Galaxy S26 series clearly targets premium buyers who want top performance and are ready to pay extra for it.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When can I pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in India?

Indian customers can pre-book all three models of the Galaxy S26 series starting February 25 through online platforms and retail stores.

What are the key improvements in the Samsung Galaxy S26 series?

The Galaxy S26 series focuses on improved Galaxy AI features, better camera performance, and faster speed with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

How does the pricing of the Galaxy S26 series compare to the previous generation?

Prices for the Galaxy S26 series have increased compared to last year's Galaxy S25 lineup, with the Ultra model seeing a noticeable jump across storage variants.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying
Technology
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launched With Stronger ANC: Check Price, & Features
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launched With Stronger ANC: Check Price, & Features
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Built-In Privacy Mode: Check Price & Features
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Built-In Privacy Mode: Check Price & Features
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launched With Slim Bezels: Check Price, & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launched With Slim Bezels: Check Price, & Specifications
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget