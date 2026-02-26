Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch: Samsung has finally revealed the price and sale details of its new Galaxy S26 series. The company launched three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco. This time, Samsung is focusing heavily on improved Galaxy AI features, better camera performance, and faster speed with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor.

Customers can now pre-book any Galaxy S26 series model through Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Overall Colours And Price In India

The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB variant is available at the same price for a limited period. The Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 12GB + 256GB. Its 512GB version is also priced the same during the launch offer.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB + 256GB. The 512GB version costs Rs 1,59,999, while the top 16GB + 1TB model is priced at Rs 1,89,999.

All three phones come in Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue. The Ultra also gets Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, which are exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Table

Prices have increased compared to last year’s Galaxy S25 lineup. The Ultra model especially sees a noticeable jump across storage variants.

To make it easier for you to track, here’s a simple table:

Model Variant Price (INR) Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs 87,999 Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs 87,999* Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,19,999 Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,19,999* Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,39,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,59,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs 1,89,999

With upgraded AI features, better cameras and higher prices, the Galaxy S26 series clearly targets premium buyers who want top performance and are ready to pay extra for it.