The argument began over Rs 50 lakh that went missing from the house. Akshat admitted to taking the money to pay for a liquor contract.
Big Twist In Lucknow Blue Drum Horror, Not NEET But Son Killed Father For This Reason
Akshat shot Manvendra in his sleep, dismembered the body, and attempted to dispose of the parts. His sister witnessed the crime, and Akshat filed a false missing person report.
A heated argument over missing cash and a liquor licence renewal allegedly culminated in a chilling act of patricide in Lucknow, with investigators piecing together disturbing details of what unfolded inside the Singh family home.
According to a neighbour, hours before the murder, Akshat Pratap Singh and his father, Manvendra Singh, clashed over Rs 50 lakh that had gone missing from the house. Manvendra had reportedly returned home on the night of February 19 and discovered the cash was gone. When confronted, Akshat allegedly admitted he had taken the money to pay for a liquor contract, the online application for which was set to expire on February 23.
The confrontation escalated quickly. Enraged, Manvendra allegedly slapped his son and pointed a rifle at him. What began as a domestic dispute would soon spiral into a crime that has stunned the city.
Shot in His Sleep, Body Dismembered
In what is being described as an act of revenge, Akshat allegedly entered his father’s room around 4 am, took the rifle and shot him while he was asleep. He then moved the body from the third floor of their residence to a vacant room on the ground floor.
There, investigators say, he used a machine to dismember the body. As per the report, he severed the legs below the knees, cut off both hands and decapitated his father. Over the next two days, he allegedly disposed of the body parts near Sadrauna, on the outskirts of Lucknow, roughly 21 kilometres from the family home.
The torso, wrapped in a sleeping bag, was kept inside a blue drum placed in his car. On February 22, as he was preparing to dispose of it, a liquor shop accountant reportedly arrived at the house, forcing him to abandon the plan.
Investigators further revealed that the accused used room freshener in an attempt to mask the stench.
Sister Witnessed Crime, Police Misled
The gruesome act was allegedly witnessed by Akshat’s sister, whom he is said to have threatened into silence.
In a bid to divert suspicion, the accused later filed a missing person complaint for his father.
Days before the killing, Akshat had stolen jewellery and cash from the house and blamed the domestic help. A neighbour alleged that he used the money to purchase expensive gifts for his girlfriend and fund a lavish lifestyle. His father was aware of the relationship, the neighbour told NDTV.
“He was addicted to drugs, which troubled Manvendra,” the neighbour added.
Officials said the accused had also transferred a significant sum of money to an unidentified bank account. Investigators are examining the transaction details as part of the ongoing probe.
A Silent Nod in Court
When questioned by NDTV outside the court about whether he regretted killing his father, Akshat did not speak. Without lifting his head, he nodded “yes”.
He also denied the involvement of any other family member in the crime.
Related Video
Frequently Asked Questions
Akshat allegedly shot his sleeping father with a rifle and then dismembered the body using a machine.
Akshat allegedly disposed of the dismembered body parts near Sadrauna, about 21 kilometers from his home. The torso was kept in a blue drum in his car.
Akshat's sister allegedly witnessed the murder and was threatened into silence by him.
He filed a missing person complaint for his father, used room freshener to mask the stench, and transferred money to an unknown bank account.