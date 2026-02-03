Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Leaks Before Launch: Apple’s first foldable iPhone is making headlines after new design leaks surfaced from a trusted Weibo leaker under the name “Instant Digital.” The leak gives a clear idea of how Apple is changing the phone’s layout to make space for a bigger battery and a large foldable display. From moving the volume buttons to redesigning the camera area and shrinking the Dynamic Island, Apple seems focused on function over flash.

If these leaks are correct, the foldable iPhone will look clean, minimal, and very different from current iPhones.

Foldable iPhone Design Show Button & Battery Changes

According to the leak, Apple is changing where the volume buttons are placed. Instead of being on the left side, the volume buttons will sit on the top edge, aligned to the right, similar to the iPad mini. This helps Apple avoid running cables across the foldable screen.

The power button with Touch ID and the Camera Control button will stay on the right side of the phone, just like recent iPhone models. The left side will have no buttons at all, giving the phone a very clean look.

The motherboard is said to be placed on the right side of the device. This layout allows Apple to save internal space and focus more on the battery and display.

The phone is also rumoured to feature a stacked internal design, where most of the space is used for the screen and battery.

Because of this, the foldable iPhone is expected to have the biggest battery ever seen in an iPhone, which could mean much better battery life.

Foldable iPhone Camera Design & Display Details

On the front, the foldable iPhone may use a single punch-hole camera instead of a wide cutout. This change will make the Dynamic Island smaller, giving users more screen space while still keeping Face ID features.

On the back, the phone is said to have an iPhone Air-style camera plateau on the top left corner. It will include two cameras placed horizontally, along with a microphone and flash.

Unlike other iPhones, this camera area will be fully black, even if the phone body is a different colour. For colours, only white is confirmed so far. Apple is expected to offer just one more colour, meaning only two colour options at launch.

Other reports suggest the foldable iPhone will have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, Touch ID, two rear cameras, the A20 chip, and Apple’s C2 modem. The device is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year.