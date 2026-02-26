NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its February 26 puzzle, and it was a clever one. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first, some links looked obvious. But as always, a few words were there to confuse you.

That’s what makes Connections fun. It looks simple, but it makes you think twice. If today’s challenge had you stuck, here’s a full and easy breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times. You get 16 words on the board. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four words. Each group shares a common theme.

The tricky part? Some words look like they belong together but don’t. These are there to fool you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group has a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are about meaning. Others are about word tricks. That’s why the game keeps players coming back every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 26)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Moments or places where things change.

Green: The various shades of this very group.

Blue: The mechanics behind your laughter.

Purple: Can you hear it?

Extra hints:

Not every group relies on definition.

Each group has at least one word with the letter “I” or “E.”

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Milestone

Green: Shamrock

Blue: Setup

Purple: Pretty

Now here are today’s themes:

Yellow: Pivotal Point

Green: Green Things

Blue: Elements of Joke-Telling

Purple: ___ Please

And finally, the full answers for Thursday, February 26:

Yellow (Pivotal Point): Crossroads, Landmark, Milestone, Watershed

Green (Green Things): Grasshopper, Shamrock, Statue of Liberty, Wasabi

Blue (Elements of Joke-Telling): Callback, Punchline, Setup, Timing

Purple (___ Please): Attention, Check, Drumroll, Pretty

This puzzle was a smart mix of ideas and wordplay. The “green things” group looked so simple that many players may have ignored it at first. The joke-telling group needed you to think about how comedy works. And the “___ Please” group was more about how the words sound when paired together.

Overall, it was not the hardest puzzle ever, but it definitely made you slow down and look again.