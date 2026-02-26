Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (February 26): Was Puzzle #990 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 26): Was Puzzle #990 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 26 puzzle mixed green things, joke elements, and pivotal points. Check today’s hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its February 26 puzzle, and it was a clever one. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first, some links looked obvious. But as always, a few words were there to confuse you. 

That’s what makes Connections fun. It looks simple, but it makes you think twice. If today’s challenge had you stuck, here’s a full and easy breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times. You get 16 words on the board. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four words. Each group shares a common theme.

The tricky part? Some words look like they belong together but don’t. These are there to fool you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group has a colour based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some groups are about meaning. Others are about word tricks. That’s why the game keeps players coming back every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 26)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Moments or places where things change.
  • Green: The various shades of this very group.
  • Blue: The mechanics behind your laughter.
  • Purple: Can you hear it?

Extra hints:

  • Not every group relies on definition.
  • Each group has at least one word with the letter “I” or “E.”

One word from each group to help you:

  • Yellow: Milestone
  • Green: Shamrock
  • Blue: Setup
  • Purple: Pretty

Now here are today’s themes:

  • Yellow: Pivotal Point
  • Green: Green Things
  • Blue: Elements of Joke-Telling
  • Purple: ___ Please

And finally, the full answers for Thursday, February 26:

  • Yellow (Pivotal Point): Crossroads, Landmark, Milestone, Watershed
  • Green (Green Things): Grasshopper, Shamrock, Statue of Liberty, Wasabi
  • Blue (Elements of Joke-Telling): Callback, Punchline, Setup, Timing
  • Purple (___ Please): Attention, Check, Drumroll, Pretty

This puzzle was a smart mix of ideas and wordplay. The “green things” group looked so simple that many players may have ignored it at first. The joke-telling group needed you to think about how comedy works. And the “___ Please” group was more about how the words sound when paired together.

Overall, it was not the hardest puzzle ever, but it definitely made you slow down and look again.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times where you sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme.

What do the colors in NYT Connections mean?

The groups are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

What are the themes for the February 26th NYT Connections puzzle?

The themes were Pivotal Point (Yellow), Green Things (Green), Elements of Joke-Telling (Blue), and ___ Please (Purple).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
