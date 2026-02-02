Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next Pro iPhones are still many months away, but leaks about the iPhone 18 Pro series have already started doing the rounds. Reports suggest that Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, following its usual launch pattern. The company is expected to focus on useful upgrades instead of big design changes.

Better cameras, longer battery life, faster performance, and improved connectivity are likely highlights. Apple may also introduce its first foldable iPhone while delaying the regular iPhone 18 model.

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Expected Launch Date In India

Leaks suggest that Apple will announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, possibly in the second week. This is in line with Apple’s yearly launch events. Pre-orders usually start within a few days of the global launch, and India sales may begin soon after.

Reports also say that Apple could delay the standard iPhone 18 until 2027. One reason could be higher memory chip costs and limited supply, as chip makers are focusing more on AI servers. Apple may also want to push its premium Pro models and the new foldable iPhone first, before launching the regular version later.

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Expected Price In India

The iPhone 18 Pro series may see a small price increase in India. Early estimates suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,35,000. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost close to Rs 1,54,900.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro series starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India. The expected price hike could be due to better camera hardware, a new processor, and rising component costs. Apple is clearly focusing more on high-end users with its Pro lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera Upgrades & Design Changes

Camera upgrades are expected to be a major focus for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Leaks suggest a triple rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor, improved zoom, and a variable aperture feature. This could help users take better photos in low light and get clearer zoom shots.

In terms of design, Apple is likely to keep things familiar. The iPhone 18 Pro may have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could keep the 6.9-inch screen. Some reports mention a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID, but there is no clear confirmation yet.

iPhone 18 Pro Performance, Battery & Connectivity Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to come with a new A20 Pro chip. This should bring faster performance, better power efficiency, and improved AI features. Battery life may also improve, especially on the Pro Max, which is rumoured to have a 5,100mAh battery.

Connectivity could also see an upgrade. Apple may introduce its new C2 modem, offering better 5G speeds and stronger network performance in supported regions.

As always, these details are based on leaks, so final features may change when Apple makes the official announcement.