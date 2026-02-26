Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Modi In Israel: PM Visits Holocaust Museum With Netanyahu, Pays Tribute To Victims

PM Modi Israel visit: He addressed the Knesset, drawing parallels between India and Israel's counter-terrorism stances and advocating for global cooperation. Modi also supported the Gaza Peace Initiative and engaged with the Indian diaspora

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PM Modi Israel Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Holocaust memorial, where he paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The solemn visit marked a significant moment in Modi’s two-day trip to Israel, underscoring the shared historical sensitivities and evolving strategic partnership between the two nations.

Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv earlier in the day, was received by Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu, in a gesture reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties.

Powerful Address at the Knesset

Hours after landing, Modi addressed Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, in what was described as a historic speech. In his address, he drew parallels between India and Israel in their approach to counter-terrorism.

Like Israel, India follows a “consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards,” Modi said, calling for sustained and coordinated global action to confront the threat.

Delivering a strong message of solidarity, he asserted that “terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere,” stressing the need for collective international resolve.

Speaking of the Holocaust, Modi said it "stands as one of humanity’s darkest chapters. Yet, even in those turbulent years, some acts of humanity stood out. The Maharaja of Nawanagar in Gujarat, also known as the Jam Saheb, offered refuge to Polish children, including Jewish children, who had nowhere else to turn."

Gaza Peace Initiative and Regional Stability

The Prime Minister described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a pathway towards a “just and durable peace” in the region. Even as he voiced support for Israel, he emphasised the importance of broader efforts to stabilise the region through dialogue and cooperation.

Modi is also scheduled to meet the Israeli President during the visit, further strengthening diplomatic engagement at the highest level.

Beyond official engagements, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Israel and attended Thiruvathira, a traditional Keralite Hindu festival, reflecting the cultural bonds that connect communities across borders.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu PM Modi
