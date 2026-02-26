Delhi Vs Shimla: Dramatic Border Standoff Over Youth Congress Arrests Resolved After 24 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A tense face-off between teams of the Delhi Police and the Himachal Pradesh Police ended on Thursday morning after nearly 24 hours of high drama. The Delhi team was eventually allowed to return to the national capital with three Youth Congress activists arrested over the “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit. During the standoff, the Delhi officers were stopped for nearly five hours despite having secured transit remand from a local court.

The confrontation began on Wednesday evening when Himachal Police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified Delhi Police personnel and halted their vehicles at the Shoghi border near Shimla. The Delhi team was transporting the three activists to New Delhi after taking them into custody earlier that day.

Following medical examinations at Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital late Wednesday night, the accused and the Delhi officers were taken around 1.30 am to the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM II) Ekansh Kapil. The court granted transit remand, allowing the team to proceed.

Delhi Police Convoy Stopped In Shimla

However, early Thursday, the Delhi Police convoy was stopped again at Kanlog in Shimla. Officers were told to proceed to Delhi with the accused and a limited escort, while some team members were asked to remain behind and cooperate with the kidnapping probe. The Shimla police also sought a copy of the digital evidence allegedly seized during the arrests in Rohru.

Delhi Police officials maintained that the accused were in their lawful custody and refused to leave any personnel behind. The team resumed its journey but was intercepted yet again at the Shoghi border around 4 am. Shimla police barricaded one of the Delhi vehicles, stating it contained CCTV footage and other electronic evidence. Delhi Police countered that the vehicle also carried official documents and arms, and declined to hand over its keys.

According to Delhi officers, a seizure memo had already been presented before the magistrate while seeking transit remand. They said they had been granted 18 hours of transit custody, of which five hours had already lapsed during the delays.

Delhi Police Shared Seizure Memo

The deadlock eased after Delhi Police shared a copy of the seizure memo with their counterparts, listing the material in their possession. Though the digital data itself was not handed over, the exchange paved the way for the convoy to leave Shimla.

Speaking to reporters, ACP Rahul Vikram of Delhi Police said Shimla authorities could not legally confiscate either the vehicle or the electronic evidence without due process, adding that any access request would need to be made formally in writing.

After the Delhi team departed, Shimla police personnel withdrew from the Shoghi border area.

The accused are now expected to be produced before a magistrate in Delhi for further remand. Advocate Sandeep Dutta, appearing for the activists, argued that the arrests were unlawful and opposed the transit remand, alleging procedural violations and inadequate documentation. Counsel Nand Lal, representing Delhi Police, said the remand had been properly sought and granted.

What Actually Happened?

The chain of events began Wednesday morning when Delhi Police arrested the three activists from a hotel in the Chirgaon area of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district, linking them to the February 20 protest at the AI Impact Summit. Local police intercepted the team and brought them back to Shimla.

Three vehicles carrying the accused, identified as Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz, were stopped in Shimla and Solan districts and later produced before a local court. Later that evening, when Delhi Police again attempted to leave for New Delhi, they were blocked at the Shoghi border, causing traffic disruptions.

In a statement, Shimla police said a case had been filed against 15–20 unidentified men in plain clothes for allegedly forcibly taking three individuals from a resort in Rohru and removing CCTV equipment without issuing a receipt.

While Delhi Police insisted that all legal requirements, including transit remand, had been fulfilled, Himachal authorities claimed no proper documentation had initially been shown and alleged that local police were not informed before the arrests, calling it a procedural lapse. Both sides accused each other of obstructing the investigation.

A purported video from the Shoghi border showed Delhi officers asserting they had arrested the accused in connection with an FIR registered on February 20 and were required to present them in court within 24 hours. Shimla police officers were heard responding that legal documents and the FIR number had not been shared earlier.

Opposition Leaders Slam Himachal Govt

Meanwhile, political reactions followed. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the state government, alleging that it was shielding individuals who had damaged the country’s image internationally. He accused Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu of politicising the matter and said the state police should have cooperated in the interstate operation.

The February 20 “shirtless protest” at Bharat Mandapam had triggered a major security response. Police invoked charges including rioting and promoting enmity under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and former national spokesperson Bhudev Sharma were also arrested and later remanded to police custody by a Delhi court. According to Delhi Police, a total of 11 arrests have been made so far.

Separately, Delhi Police conducted a late-night search at Himachal Sadan in the capital amid reports that some Youth Congress workers involved in the protest had stayed there. Chief Minister Sukhu described the action as “unfortunate” and contrary to constitutional norms.