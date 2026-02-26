Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Did iPhone 16 Pro Max Get Rs 35,000 Cheaper After Galaxy S26 Launch? Here's How To Get This Deal

Did iPhone 16 Pro Max Get Rs 35,000 Cheaper After Galaxy S26 Launch? Here’s How To Get This Deal

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 debut has triggered fresh discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, bringing the price down significantly through card offers and exchange deals on Flipkart.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Pro Max Discount: Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S26 series, and that has created fresh excitement in the premium phone market. Whenever Samsung brings a new flagship, people start comparing it with Apple’s best iPhone. This time, something interesting has happened. Soon after the Galaxy S26 launch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max started showing big discounts on Flipkart. 

Because of this, many buyers are now wondering if this is the right time to pick Apple’s top model instead of Samsung’s newest phone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Drops After Galaxy S26 Launch

The official iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India for the 256GB model is Rs 1,34,900. That is Apple’s fixed retail price. But on Flipkart, things look different. 

Buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount if they use select bank credit cards. This discount is applied directly at checkout. There is no waiting for cashback.

The bigger benefit comes from the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 68,050 off if you exchange your old phone. The final exchange value depends on your phone’s model and condition. For example, a well-kept iPhone 13 Pro can give you around Rs 30,000 in exchange.

When you add the bank discount and exchange value together, the iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India can fall below Rs 1 lakh. That is a big drop for a Pro Max model.

Usually, these models stay expensive for a long time. The timing makes it clear that Samsung’s new launch has pushed some price movement in the market.

Is iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Now A Better Deal?

The Galaxy S26 series is new and powerful. But the iPhone 16 Pro Max still offers strong features. It runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip. 

It has a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The body is made of titanium, which feels strong and premium. The camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 5x zoom lens.

Apple is also known for giving software updates for many years. This means the phone can stay smooth and secure for a long time.

So if you were planning to upgrade, this sudden drop in iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India makes the deal more attractive. The Galaxy S26 launch may have just made Apple’s flagship more affordable than before.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the iPhone 16 Pro Max discounted on Flipkart?

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is seeing discounts on Flipkart shortly after Samsung launched its new Galaxy S26 series. This is likely a market reaction to Samsung's new flagship release.

What is the official price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB in India?

The official retail price for the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India is Rs 1,34,900.

How can I get an additional discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Flipkart?

You can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount using select bank credit cards at checkout. Additionally, Flipkart offers an exchange offer of up to Rs 68,050 for your old phone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
