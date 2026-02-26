Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Pro Max Discount: Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S26 series, and that has created fresh excitement in the premium phone market. Whenever Samsung brings a new flagship, people start comparing it with Apple’s best iPhone. This time, something interesting has happened. Soon after the Galaxy S26 launch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max started showing big discounts on Flipkart.

Because of this, many buyers are now wondering if this is the right time to pick Apple’s top model instead of Samsung’s newest phone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Drops After Galaxy S26 Launch

The official iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India for the 256GB model is Rs 1,34,900. That is Apple’s fixed retail price. But on Flipkart, things look different.

Buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount if they use select bank credit cards. This discount is applied directly at checkout. There is no waiting for cashback.

The bigger benefit comes from the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 68,050 off if you exchange your old phone. The final exchange value depends on your phone’s model and condition. For example, a well-kept iPhone 13 Pro can give you around Rs 30,000 in exchange.

When you add the bank discount and exchange value together, the iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India can fall below Rs 1 lakh. That is a big drop for a Pro Max model.





Usually, these models stay expensive for a long time. The timing makes it clear that Samsung’s new launch has pushed some price movement in the market.

Is iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Now A Better Deal?

The Galaxy S26 series is new and powerful. But the iPhone 16 Pro Max still offers strong features. It runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip.

It has a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The body is made of titanium, which feels strong and premium. The camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 5x zoom lens.

Apple is also known for giving software updates for many years. This means the phone can stay smooth and secure for a long time.

So if you were planning to upgrade, this sudden drop in iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India makes the deal more attractive. The Galaxy S26 launch may have just made Apple’s flagship more affordable than before.