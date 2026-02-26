'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply criticised the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over a controversial section on “corruption in the judiciary” included in an NCERT Social Science textbook for Class VIII students.

Appearing before the bench, Mehta said those responsible for the content would not be associated with the textbook in future and admitted that the passage was indefensible. However, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that mere removal of the content would not suffice.

‘Judiciary Is Bleeding’: CJI’s Strong Words

The CJI remarked that simply withdrawing the passage or issuing an apology was inadequate, noting that the book had already reached the market. “We cannot let officials walk away with just an apology. Saying it is being removed is not enough. The book has already been circulated. I have seen a copy myself,” he observed.

When Mehta stated that only 32 copies had been distributed and that children should be taught positive values, the CJI responded that the issue was far more serious. He described the inclusion as a “well-planned step,” stressing that the book would be read not only by children but also by teachers, parents and the wider society.

Hearing to Continue; Show-Cause Notices Issued

The Chief Justice made it clear that the court would not close the hearing until it was satisfied. “We need to know who is behind this. Until we are satisfied, the matter will continue,” he said.

He further noted that the judiciary’s significant role in protecting citizens’ rights had been ignored in the textbook. The court highlighted the various steps taken to improve access to justice and provide legal aid, as well as several landmark orders passed by the Supreme Court against corruption in public life.

The CJI observed that the passage did not appear to have been written with good intent. While clarifying that the court does not seek to stifle fair criticism made in good faith, he stressed that maintaining the dignity of the judiciary was essential. Presenting a one-sided narrative to young children, he said, could influence their minds.

He also warned that spreading disrespect towards the judiciary could amount to criminal contempt if done deliberately.

'Examine Whether Apology Was Sincere'

The bench was informed that a press release had been issued by the Education Department stating that the distribution of the book had been halted and that it was being withdrawn. The release also expressed regret. However, the CJI said the court must examine whether the apology was made sincerely.

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and to NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani, seeking an explanation. The court directed that the book be seized and removed from public access, including the removal of its online PDF version.

