Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter

'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter

The CJI rejected a simple apology, calling it a "well-planned step" with potentially damaging consequences. The court issued show-cause notices and ordered the book's removal, questioning the sincerity of the apology.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply criticised the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over a controversial section on “corruption in the judiciary” included in an NCERT Social Science textbook for Class VIII students.

Appearing before the bench, Mehta said those responsible for the content would not be associated with the textbook in future and admitted that the passage was indefensible. However, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that mere removal of the content would not suffice.

‘Judiciary Is Bleeding’: CJI’s Strong Words

The CJI remarked that simply withdrawing the passage or issuing an apology was inadequate, noting that the book had already reached the market. “We cannot let officials walk away with just an apology. Saying it is being removed is not enough. The book has already been circulated. I have seen a copy myself,” he observed.

When Mehta stated that only 32 copies had been distributed and that children should be taught positive values, the CJI responded that the issue was far more serious. He described the inclusion as a “well-planned step,” stressing that the book would be read not only by children but also by teachers, parents and the wider society.

Hearing to Continue; Show-Cause Notices Issued

The Chief Justice made it clear that the court would not close the hearing until it was satisfied. “We need to know who is behind this. Until we are satisfied, the matter will continue,” he said.

He further noted that the judiciary’s significant role in protecting citizens’ rights had been ignored in the textbook. The court highlighted the various steps taken to improve access to justice and provide legal aid, as well as several landmark orders passed by the Supreme Court against corruption in public life.

The CJI observed that the passage did not appear to have been written with good intent. While clarifying that the court does not seek to stifle fair criticism made in good faith, he stressed that maintaining the dignity of the judiciary was essential. Presenting a one-sided narrative to young children, he said, could influence their minds.

He also warned that spreading disrespect towards the judiciary could amount to criminal contempt if done deliberately.

'Examine Whether Apology Was Sincere'

The bench was informed that a press release had been issued by the Education Department stating that the distribution of the book had been halted and that it was being withdrawn. The release also expressed regret. However, the CJI said the court must examine whether the apology was made sincerely.

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and to NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani, seeking an explanation. The court directed that the book be seized and removed from public access, including the removal of its online PDF version.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Diplomatic Focus: PM Modi’s Israel Visit Enters Day Two, Key Talks With Netanyahu Ahead

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Supreme Court's reaction to the NCERT textbook controversy?

The Supreme Court sharply criticised the Solicitor General and the content of the textbook. They emphasized that simply removing the passage or issuing an apology was insufficient.

What action did the Supreme Court order regarding the controversial textbook?

The court directed that the book be seized and removed from public access, including its online PDF version. Show-cause notices were issued to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and the NCERT Director.

Why was the Supreme Court concerned about the passage on 'corruption in the judiciary'?

The court felt the passage presented a one-sided narrative, ignored the judiciary's role in protecting rights, and could negatively influence young minds. They stressed the importance of maintaining the judiciary's dignity.

What was the Solicitor General's response to the Supreme Court's criticism?

The Solicitor General admitted the passage was indefensible and stated that those responsible would no longer be associated with the textbook. He also mentioned efforts to halt distribution and withdraw the book.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJI NCERT SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
India
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic May Get 50% Cheaper From March
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic May Get 50% Cheaper From March
India
DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era
DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era
India
DNPA Conclave 2026 Opens In New Delhi With Focus On AI, Trust & Digital News Sustainability
DNPA Conclave 2026 Opens In New Delhi With Focus On AI, Trust & Digital News Sustainability
Advertisement

Videos

Diplomatic Focus: PM Modi’s Israel Visit Enters Day Two, Key Talks With Netanyahu Ahead
Interstate Tension: AI Summit Accused Medically Examined in Ambala, Delhi Police Heads to Capital
Global Outreach: CM Yogi Adityanath Engages With Children in Yamanashi on Final Day of Japan Visit
Education Update: NCERT Withdraws Class 8 Textbook Chapter After Supreme Court Rap
Patna Crime Alert: Onion Trader Shot Dead, Brother Critical in Late-Night Firing in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget