Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Netanyahu, Invites Israeli President To Visit India

PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Netanyahu, Invites Israeli President To Visit India

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in technology, innovation, agriculture, and other key sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing common interests and global growth.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held delegation-level talks in Jerusalem during Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, where he was received with a warm welcome by Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu. In a gesture reflecting close ties, Netanyahu described the Indian leader as “more than a friend” and thanked him for standing firmly with Israel following the October 7, 2023 attack.

High-Level Engagement in Jerusalem

Ahead of the delegation-level talks, Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a bilateral discussion. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation across key sectors and reinforcing the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

“The honour my delegation and I have received in Israel reflects the deep bond between our peoples. India-Israel ties, strong across science, innovation, education, water management and agriculture, can contribute significantly to global growth, and India continues to adopt Israel’s best practices with excellent results. I warmly invite you to visit not just Delhi but other parts of India,” Modi said during the meeting with President Herzog.

Expanding Strategic Cooperation

During the delegation-level talks with Netanyahu, the leaders reviewed the breadth of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to expand collaboration further. The discussions built on growing engagement in areas such as technology, innovation and agricultural advancement.

Modi’s visit combines diplomatic outreach with symbolic gestures, reinforcing India’s solidarity with Israel while highlighting the practical benefits of cooperation. From the ceremonial welcome in Tel Aviv to substantive discussions in Jerusalem, the trip signals continuity in the India–Israel partnership and a shared commitment to advancing common interests on the global stage.

Related Video

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel aimed to underscore the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations and to expand collaboration in areas like technology, innovation, and agricultural advancement.

Who did Prime Minister Modi meet during his visit to Israel?

Prime Minister Modi met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for delegation-level talks and also had a bilateral discussion with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

What areas of cooperation were discussed between India and Israel?

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as science, innovation, education, water management, agriculture, and technology.

What was the significance of Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks about Modi?

Netanyahu described Modi as 'more than a friend' and thanked him for standing with Israel after the October 7, 2023 attack, reflecting the close ties between the leaders.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Netanyahu, Invites Israeli President To Visit India
PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Netanyahu, Invites Israeli President To Visit India
India
‘Threat To PM Very Clear’: Rahul Alleges US Pressure Over ‘Epstein Files’, Farmers ‘Sacrificed’
‘Threat To PM Very Clear’: Rahul Alleges US Pressure Over ‘Epstein Files’, Farmers ‘Sacrificed’
India
Rs 2 Lakh For Senior Sweepers, Rs 7 Lakh For Engineers: Telangana’s Soaring Salary Structure Revealed
Rs 2 Lakh For Senior Sweepers, Rs 7 Lakh For Engineers: Telangana’s Soaring Salary Structure Revealed
India
Modi In Israel: PM Visits Holocaust Museum With Netanyahu, Pays Tribute To Victims
Modi In Israel: PM Visits Holocaust Museum With Netanyahu, Pays Tribute To Victims
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget