Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel aimed to underscore the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations and to expand collaboration in areas like technology, innovation, and agricultural advancement.
PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Netanyahu, Invites Israeli President To Visit India
Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in technology, innovation, agriculture, and other key sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing common interests and global growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held delegation-level talks in Jerusalem during Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.
Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, where he was received with a warm welcome by Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu. In a gesture reflecting close ties, Netanyahu described the Indian leader as “more than a friend” and thanked him for standing firmly with Israel following the October 7, 2023 attack.
High-Level Engagement in Jerusalem
Ahead of the delegation-level talks, Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a bilateral discussion. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation across key sectors and reinforcing the long-standing relationship between the two countries.
“The honour my delegation and I have received in Israel reflects the deep bond between our peoples. India-Israel ties, strong across science, innovation, education, water management and agriculture, can contribute significantly to global growth, and India continues to adopt Israel’s best practices with excellent results. I warmly invite you to visit not just Delhi but other parts of India,” Modi said during the meeting with President Herzog.
Expanding Strategic Cooperation
During the delegation-level talks with Netanyahu, the leaders reviewed the breadth of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to expand collaboration further. The discussions built on growing engagement in areas such as technology, innovation and agricultural advancement.
Modi’s visit combines diplomatic outreach with symbolic gestures, reinforcing India’s solidarity with Israel while highlighting the practical benefits of cooperation. From the ceremonial welcome in Tel Aviv to substantive discussions in Jerusalem, the trip signals continuity in the India–Israel partnership and a shared commitment to advancing common interests on the global stage.
