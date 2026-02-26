Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a dramatic turn just a day before its scheduled theatrical debut, The Kerala Story 2 has been put on hold by the Kerala High Court. The film, which was set to release on February 27, now faces uncertainty after the court directed the makers not to proceed with its release until further orders.

The decision has sparked intense debate around creative freedom, censorship, and the responsibilities of filmmakers.

ALSO READ: Are Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Viral Wedding Pics Real? Truth Revealed

Court Questions Content And Certification

Kerala High Court stays the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond for 15 days. The film will not be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/EOZIWscLif — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

The bench, led by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, observed that the concerns raised in petitions challenging the film’s certification appeared serious. The court stated there was insufficient time to thoroughly examine the matter before its planned release.

Judges also expressed surprise at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting the film a U/A certificate instead of an ‘A’ rating. During proceedings, the court remarked that Kerala is part of India and “the question is not about dignity of Kerala but dignity of India.”

The hearing has now been adjourned to February 26, and until then, the release remains stalled.

Producers Call Petition ‘Premature’

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah responded through an affidavit, arguing that the plea to stop the release was “premature, misconceived and not maintainable.” The submission maintained that the court’s supervisory jurisdiction does not extend to replacing the expert evaluation of the certifying authority with its own interpretation.

The producers’ legal team further contended that the film focuses on the experiences of women survivors and asserted that cancelling the certification would not be legally sustainable.

Originally slated to screen in over 1,800 theatres in India and overseas, the film’s distribution plans are now on pause.

Sunshine Pictures Issues Clarification

Amid reports suggesting that the teaser had been removed following court intervention, production house Sunshine Pictures issued a firm clarification.

“Sunshine Pictures would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently subjudice. No judgement or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content,” the statement read.

The production house emphasized that neither the teaser nor the trailer has been taken down and both remain available on official platforms.

CBFC Defends Its Stand

During the hearing, the CBFC’s counsel defended the U/A certification. They argued that several films in the past have referenced Indian states and cities in their titles, citing examples such as Go Goa Gone, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Delhi Belly.

However, the court noted that the present concerns required careful consideration before allowing the film’s release.

What Happens Next?

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 now faces deeper legal examination. A revised release date will depend entirely on the Kerala High Court’s final ruling. According to reports, Vipul Shah is preparing to move the Supreme Court to challenge the order.

As the legal battle escalates, uncertainty continues to surround the film’s release, reigniting debate over censorship, creative freedom, and accountability in Indian cinema.