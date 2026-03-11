Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWill iPhone 18 Get Major Redesign? Latest Leak May Disappoint Apple Fans

Will iPhone 18 Get Major Redesign? Latest Leak May Disappoint Apple Fans

New supply chain leaks hint Apple may reuse the iPhone 17 Pro design for the iPhone 18 Pro, though improvements such as a new A20 Pro chip and bigger battery may still arrive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Even though the iPhone 18 launch is months away, noise surrounding it has already started building. Keeping in mind previous launches, the iPhone 18 series might include three models as usual: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While Apple fans earlier believed the company could introduce major design changes in the upcoming lineup, fresh leaks suggest that may not happen this time. 

New information coming from supply chain discussions and industry tipsters indicates that Apple may continue with a design similar to the previous generation.

Why The iPhone 18 Pro May Continue With The Same Design

According to a recent leak shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple may not introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro. 


Will iPhone 18 Get Major Redesign? Latest Leak May Disappoint Apple Fans

Earlier reports had suggested the company could refine the Dynamic Island or move some of its sensors under the display to create a near full-screen experience.

However, the latest supply chain information indicates Apple may reuse some of the moulds from the iPhone 17 Pro. If that turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could look largely similar to the previous generation in terms of front design.

The leak also suggests that the large matrix Face ID module may stay in place for another year. Under-display Face ID technology could instead appear in the iPhone 19 Pro, meaning the Dynamic Island design might remain unchanged in the next release.

What Hardware Changes Could Still Arrive With The iPhone 18 Pro

Even if the external design stays the same, the iPhone 18 Pro may still introduce notable internal upgrades. 

According to the leak, Apple could equip the device with the A20 Pro chipset, which is reportedly being developed using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process.

Early reports suggest the chip may use a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module structure. This design allows RAM to be integrated directly with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine on the wafer. The approach could improve Apple Intelligence performance while also helping with battery efficiency.

The leak also mentions the possibility of a battery larger than 5000mAh and a large-aperture camera sensor, which could improve low-light photography and allow faster shutter speeds.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many models are expected in the iPhone 18 series?

The iPhone 18 series is expected to include three models: the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro have a new design?

Fresh leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro may continue with a design similar to the previous generation, possibly reusing some molds from the iPhone 17 Pro.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro feature under-display Face ID?

No, it is unlikely that the iPhone 18 Pro will feature under-display Face ID. This technology might appear in the iPhone 19 Pro instead.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Pro Max
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Will iPhone 18 Get Major Redesign? Latest Leak May Disappoint Apple Fans
Will iPhone 18 Get Major Redesign? Latest Leak May Disappoint Apple Fans
Technology
iPhone 16 Price Drops By Rs 19,000: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal
iPhone 16 Price Drops By Rs 19,000: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal
Technology
Passport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online
Passport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online
Technology
Gemini AI Is Coming To Chrome: Here’s How Your Everyday Google Searches Will Change
Gemini AI Is Coming To Chrome: Here’s How Your Everyday Google Searches Will Change
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard
Breaking News: Domestic LPG Shortage Hits Major Indian Cities, Long Queues Outside Gas Agencies
Breaking News: IRCTC Orders Railway Canteens to Switch to Microwave & Induction Amid LPG Shortage
Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget