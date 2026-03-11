Will iPhone 18 Get Major Redesign? Latest Leak May Disappoint Apple Fans

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Even though the iPhone 18 launch is months away, noise surrounding it has already started building. Keeping in mind previous launches, the iPhone 18 series might include three models as usual: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While Apple fans earlier believed the company could introduce major design changes in the upcoming lineup, fresh leaks suggest that may not happen this time.

New information coming from supply chain discussions and industry tipsters indicates that Apple may continue with a design similar to the previous generation.

Why The iPhone 18 Pro May Continue With The Same Design

According to a recent leak shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple may not introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro.





Earlier reports had suggested the company could refine the Dynamic Island or move some of its sensors under the display to create a near full-screen experience.

However, the latest supply chain information indicates Apple may reuse some of the moulds from the iPhone 17 Pro. If that turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could look largely similar to the previous generation in terms of front design.

The leak also suggests that the large matrix Face ID module may stay in place for another year. Under-display Face ID technology could instead appear in the iPhone 19 Pro, meaning the Dynamic Island design might remain unchanged in the next release.

What Hardware Changes Could Still Arrive With The iPhone 18 Pro

Even if the external design stays the same, the iPhone 18 Pro may still introduce notable internal upgrades.

According to the leak, Apple could equip the device with the A20 Pro chipset, which is reportedly being developed using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process.

Early reports suggest the chip may use a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module structure. This design allows RAM to be integrated directly with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine on the wafer. The approach could improve Apple Intelligence performance while also helping with battery efficiency.

The leak also mentions the possibility of a battery larger than 5000mAh and a large-aperture camera sensor, which could improve low-light photography and allow faster shutter speeds.