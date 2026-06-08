Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Grand Theft Auto 6 releases November 2026 for consoles.

Unconfirmed rumors suggest game's storage size is 200GB.

Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed this figure.

GTA 6 Leaks: The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is nearly over, with the game now set to launch on 19 November 2026, more than a decade after its predecessor. As the release date draws closer, Rockstar Games is expected to reveal the third official trailer, pre-order details, and pricing soon.

But one question that continues to circle among fans is how much storage space the game will actually demand, and a recent insider claim has given them something to think about.

How Much Storage Could Grand Theft Auto VI Actually Need?

A post by GTA 6 Intel, which has since been taken down, suggested that Grand Theft Auto VI will "be just under 200GB", with other sources reportedly backing the same figure. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed this, so it remains a rumour for now.

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For context, the current record holder for storage on consoles is ARK: Survival Evolved and its remastered version, ARK: Survival Ascended, which requires around 400GB of free space. A 200GB install would fall well short of that, but it is still a sizeable chunk to set aside.

What Are Fans Saying About The Reported File Size?

Reaction among fans has been mixed, though largely unsurprised. "People acting surprised like Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't 120GB and this game's going to have a bigger open world and look better," one comment read.

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Another user was pleasantly surprised, adding, "I expected more honesty. Good compression." For some, the number simply does not matter. "I mean, it's GTA 6," one fan wrote. "It can even take all my home storage because I know it's worth the damn wait."

Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this November. PC players will have to wait longer, though no release date for that version has been announced yet.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021