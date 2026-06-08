Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026. This release date comes more than a decade after its predecessor.
Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check
A leaked claim says GTA 6 could take up nearly 200GB on your console. Fans are already reacting, and some are quietly clearing storage ahead of November.
- Grand Theft Auto 6 releases November 2026 for consoles.
- Unconfirmed rumors suggest game's storage size is 200GB.
- Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed this figure.
GTA 6 Leaks: The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is nearly over, with the game now set to launch on 19 November 2026, more than a decade after its predecessor. As the release date draws closer, Rockstar Games is expected to reveal the third official trailer, pre-order details, and pricing soon.
But one question that continues to circle among fans is how much storage space the game will actually demand, and a recent insider claim has given them something to think about.
How Much Storage Could Grand Theft Auto VI Actually Need?
A post by GTA 6 Intel, which has since been taken down, suggested that Grand Theft Auto VI will "be just under 200GB", with other sources reportedly backing the same figure. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed this, so it remains a rumour for now.
ALSO READ: Meet The Woman Turning AI Anxiety Into A $5,000-An-Hour Business
For context, the current record holder for storage on consoles is ARK: Survival Evolved and its remastered version, ARK: Survival Ascended, which requires around 400GB of free space. A 200GB install would fall well short of that, but it is still a sizeable chunk to set aside.
What Are Fans Saying About The Reported File Size?
Reaction among fans has been mixed, though largely unsurprised. "People acting surprised like Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't 120GB and this game's going to have a bigger open world and look better," one comment read.
ALSO READ: MacBook Neo At Just Rs 38,440? Here's How To Get This Deal
Another user was pleasantly surprised, adding, "I expected more honesty. Good compression." For some, the number simply does not matter. "I mean, it's GTA 6," one fan wrote. "It can even take all my home storage because I know it's worth the damn wait."
Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this November. PC players will have to wait longer, though no release date for that version has been announced yet.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Grand Theft Auto VI expected to be released?
What is the rumored storage size for GTA 6?
Insider claims suggest Grand Theft Auto VI will be just under 200GB. This figure has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.
Which platforms will GTA 6 be available on initially?
Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. PC players will need to wait longer, as that release date is not yet announced.
How have fans reacted to the rumored file size?
Fan reaction has been mixed, but largely unsurprised. Some noted that Red Dead Redemption 2 was 120GB, making a large GTA 6 size expected.