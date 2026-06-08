Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingDo You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check

Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check

A leaked claim says GTA 6 could take up nearly 200GB on your console. Fans are already reacting, and some are quietly clearing storage ahead of November.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 releases November 2026 for consoles.
  • Unconfirmed rumors suggest game's storage size is 200GB.
  • Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed this figure.

GTA 6 Leaks: The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is nearly over, with the game now set to launch on 19 November 2026, more than a decade after its predecessor. As the release date draws closer, Rockstar Games is expected to reveal the third official trailer, pre-order details, and pricing soon. 

But one question that continues to circle among fans is how much storage space the game will actually demand, and a recent insider claim has given them something to think about.

How Much Storage Could Grand Theft Auto VI Actually Need?

A post by GTA 6 Intel, which has since been taken down, suggested that Grand Theft Auto VI will "be just under 200GB", with other sources reportedly backing the same figure. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed this, so it remains a rumour for now. 

ALSO READ: Meet The Woman Turning AI Anxiety Into A $5,000-An-Hour Business

For context, the current record holder for storage on consoles is ARK: Survival Evolved and its remastered version, ARK: Survival Ascended, which requires around 400GB of free space. A 200GB install would fall well short of that, but it is still a sizeable chunk to set aside.

What Are Fans Saying About The Reported File Size?

Reaction among fans has been mixed, though largely unsurprised. "People acting surprised like Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn't 120GB and this game's going to have a bigger open world and look better," one comment read. 

ALSO READ: MacBook Neo At Just Rs 38,440? Here's How To Get This Deal

Another user was pleasantly surprised, adding, "I expected more honesty. Good compression." For some, the number simply does not matter. "I mean, it's GTA 6," one fan wrote. "It can even take all my home storage because I know it's worth the damn wait."

Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this November. PC players will have to wait longer, though no release date for that version has been announced yet.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Grand Theft Auto VI expected to be released?

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026. This release date comes more than a decade after its predecessor.

What is the rumored storage size for GTA 6?

Insider claims suggest Grand Theft Auto VI will be just under 200GB. This figure has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

Which platforms will GTA 6 be available on initially?

Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. PC players will need to wait longer, as that release date is not yet announced.

How have fans reacted to the rumored file size?

Fan reaction has been mixed, but largely unsurprised. Some noted that Red Dead Redemption 2 was 120GB, making a large GTA 6 size expected.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jun 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check
Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 8): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1815? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 8): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1815? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
'Stranger Things' Star Joins 'Until Dawn 2' Cast: Check Out Release Date, Watch Trailer
'Stranger Things' Star Joins 'Until Dawn 2' Cast: Check Out Release Date
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz
West Bengal Politics: TMC MPs Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Growing Speculation of Internal Rift
INDIA Bloc Briefing: Leaders Unite in Delhi, Press Meet Set at 2:30 PM After Key Talks
Missile War Update: Iran Fires 11 Ballistic Missiles at Israel Including Kheibar Shekan Strike
Middle East War: Iran-Israel Missile Exchange Intensifies as Regional Tensions Surge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget