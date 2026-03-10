When Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Launch? Check The Leaked Release Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next generation of premium smartphones is already attracting attention months before the official launch. Early leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may introduce several upgrades in performance, display technology and camera capabilities. While Apple has not confirmed any specifications yet, multiple industry reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature faster processors, brighter screens and improved photography features.

As speculation grows around Apple’s 2026 flagship lineup, reports are also hinting at when the company may officially unveil the devices later this year.

When Could Apple Launch The iPhone 18 Pro Series?

Apple typically reveals its new iPhone lineup during its annual September event, and early reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models may follow a similar timeline.

According to industry leaks, Apple could announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max sometime between September 3 and September 10, 2026.

If the company continues its usual release pattern, pre-orders may open a few days after the announcement. The phones could then reach global markets within about a week of the launch event.

Some reports also indicate that Apple may focus first on releasing the Pro models. Other devices in the iPhone 18 series may arrive later, depending on the company’s launch strategy.

What Specifications Are Expected In The iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max?

Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may introduce several internal upgrades aimed at improving performance and efficiency. The devices are expected to run on Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which could deliver faster processing speeds and better power efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could include a 6.9-inch OLED screen with similar brightness and refresh rate.

Both models are expected to include 12GB RAM and storage options reaching up to 1TB. For photography, leaks suggest a 48MP main rear camera with improved zoom capabilities and enhanced image processing. On the front, Apple may continue using a 12MP camera designed for video calls and selfies.