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HomeTechnologyiPhone 16 Price Drops By Rs 19,000: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal

iPhone 16 Price Drops By Rs 19,000: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal

The iPhone 16 price in India has dropped from Rs 79,900 to as low as around Rs 60,000 with new bank offers, exchange bonuses and retail promotions across major electronics stores.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

iPhone 16 Price In India: Apple’s iPhone 16 is currently being offered with new promotional deals across several retail outlets in India. The device was launched as part of Apple’s latest iPhone lineup and continues to attract buyers because of its upgraded processor, improved cameras, and support for Apple’s AI features. Retailers such as Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales have now introduced limited-period offers on the smartphone. 

These deals combine base price reductions with bank discounts and exchange benefits. As a result, the effective purchase price of the device has dropped noticeably for many buyers.

How Much Discount Is Available On iPhone 16 In India?

The iPhone 16 128GB variant launched in India at Rs 79,900. Under the current deals, the phone is available at a base price of Rs 64,900. This alone means a direct discount of around Rs 15,000 compared to the launch price.

Reliance Digital is offering additional savings through bank partnerships. ICICI Bank credit card users can get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 60,900. 

Customers using Yes Bank, HSBC, or BOBCARD credit cards can receive a 7.5% instant discount. IDFC credit card users can also avail a 7.5% discount capped at Rs 7,500. With these offers combined, buyers could save nearly Rs 19,000 compared to the launch price.

Vijay Sales is also providing similar deals. HDFC Bank credit card users can get a Rs 3,500 instant discount on EMI transactions of six months or more, reducing the price to around Rs 61,400. 

ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail a 5% discount up to Rs 3,000, while Bank of Baroda credit card users get a 10% discount capped at Rs 3,000. OneCard users can also claim a Rs 2,000 discount, and exchange offers may push the price below Rs 60,000.

What Specifications And Features Does The iPhone 16 Offer?

The iPhone 16 runs on Apple’s A18 chip with a 5-core GPU and supports Apple Intelligence features for AI-powered tasks. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield protection.

It includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with macro support. Other features include IP68 water resistance and MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W. These specifications continue to make the iPhone 16 a competitive premium smartphone option in 2026.

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Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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