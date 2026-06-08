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HomeNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc Meet: Alliance Reaches Consensus On Five Key Issues, Next Meeting In August

INDIA Bloc Meet: Alliance Reaches Consensus On Five Key Issues, Next Meeting In August

At the INDIA bloc meet, 25 parties agreed on five key issues, sought Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, planned a CJI letter on SIR, and targeted the Centre over jobs, inflation and paper leaks.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • INDIA bloc meeting saw Rahul Gandhi criticizing government policies.
  • Gandhi targeted foreign policy, economy, unemployment, and exam issues.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that 25 parties participated in the INDIA bloc meeting, where leaders reached a consensus on five key decisions and would pursue them aggressively.

According to Kharge:

  • The alliance will soon write to the Chief Justice of India, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleging "vote theft" and electoral irregularities.
  • Opposition parties unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues related to examination management.
  • The INDIA bloc urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest to discuss the country's economic situation, rising inflation, farmers' concerns, and other public issues.
  • Alliance partners agreed to hold coordination meetings every two months, with the next meeting scheduled in Hyderabad on August 8.
  • The opposition will maintain daily coordination in Parliament during the session to ensure a united strategy on key issues.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Key Meeting Underway; Mamata Alleges EC Helped BJP Win In Bengal

According to Kharge, opposition parties will continue to coordinate their strategy inside Parliament while simultaneously intensifying public outreach on issues affecting citizens.

The meeting begun at noon at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi where 25 parties came to attend except the DMK.

Rahul Targets Centre Over Inflation And Unemployment

The INDIA bloc on Monday held a key meeting, during which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Centre over foreign policy, the economy, unemployment, and alleged examination irregularities, according to sources.

 

Sources said Gandhi questioned the government's handling of foreign affairs, claiming that New Delhi's position on the ongoing West Asia crisis had lacked clarity. He also criticised the Centre over the proposed India-US trade deal, alleging that the interests of farmers had been compromised.

ALSO READ: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Quits Party

On the economic front, Gandhi reportedly said the government had failed to address key challenges and claimed there was growing public dissatisfaction over issues such as inflation and unemployment. He also raised concerns over paper leak incidents, alleging that young people were being let down due to government negligence.

Calling for greater opposition unity, Gandhi is learnt to have urged INDIA bloc partners to jointly raise issues concerning unemployment, inflation, farmers, and examination irregularities from Parliament to the streets. He also cited the opposition's united stand on the delimitation issue as an example of collective strength.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Rahul Gandhi's main criticisms during the INDIA bloc meeting?

Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's foreign policy, citing the West Asia crisis and the India-US trade deal. He also attacked the Centre over the economy, unemployment, and alleged examination irregularities like paper leaks.

What key actions did the INDIA bloc decide on after their meeting?

The INDIA bloc decided to demand the Education Minister's resignation and urged an all-party meeting on unemployment, inflation, and farmers' concerns. They also plan to write to the Chief Justice of India regarding alleged voter list irregularities.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi DMK INDIA Bloc Meet MALLIKARJUN KHARGE INDIA BLOC .TMC : Rahul Gandhi
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