Spook-A-Boo is a light-hearted, top-down, level-based co-op adventure game. It's inspired by Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo and focuses on scanning, detecting, and capturing ghosts.
Spook-A-Boo Gameplay Trailer Is Out: Here Is What The Game Looks Like
An Indian indie studio just dropped a ghost-hunting game that plays like a cartoon come to life, and it already showed up at Summer Game Fest.
- Wala Interactive released Spook-A-Boo trailer showcasing ghost-hunting co-op gameplay.
- Light-hearted co-op game inspired by classic Saturday morning cartoons.
- Kevin Miller voices game guide; PC demo is available.
Spook-A-Boo: Independent game developer Wala Interactive has unveiled a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming ghost hunting co-op adventure game, Spook-A-Boo. The game is coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The trailer walks players through the core gameplay loop of scanning, detecting, and capturing ghosts.
The trailer made its debut at the India Game Showcase, which was part of Summer Game Fest and aired on The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as through broadcast partners IGN and GameSpot.
What Is Spook-A-Boo And What Kind Of Game Is It?
Wala Interactive also released a behind-the-scenes look at the game's development process, which premiered at the Women-Led Showcase. Spook-A-Boo is a light-hearted, top-down, level-based co-op game drawn from the spirit of Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo and Ghostbusters.
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The game is published by Soft Source Publishing and puts players through chaotic but family-friendly adventures. It features physics-based puzzles, a range of gadgets, and even a dedicated button to kick things. Players can team up through couch or online co-op to save the world, though perhaps not their friendships in the process.
Who Voices The Guide In Spook-A-Boo?
One notable addition to the game is the voice behind its in-game guide, The Warden. The character is voiced by Kevin Miller, who is widely recognised for voicing Sly Cooper in the eponymous PlayStation series, as well as cult classic Jet Set Radio. His involvement adds a familiar voice for fans of those titles.
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For players who want to get a feel for the game before it launches, a demo is available on the game's Steam page. Spook-A-Boo appears to be shaping up as a fun co-op experience aimed at players of all ages.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of game is Spook-A-Boo?
What platforms will Spook-A-Boo be released on?
Spook-A-Boo is coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It's developed by Wala Interactive and published by Soft Source Publishing.
Who voices The Warden in Spook-A-Boo?
The in-game guide, The Warden, is voiced by Kevin Miller. He is widely recognized for his work as Sly Cooper in the PlayStation series and in cult classic Jet Set Radio.
Is a demo available for Spook-A-Boo?
Yes, a demo for Spook-A-Boo is available for players who want to experience the game before its launch. You can find it on the game's Steam page.