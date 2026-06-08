Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingSpook-A-Boo Gameplay Trailer Is Out: Here Is What The Game Looks Like

Spook-A-Boo Gameplay Trailer Is Out: Here Is What The Game Looks Like

An Indian indie studio just dropped a ghost-hunting game that plays like a cartoon come to life, and it already showed up at Summer Game Fest.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wala Interactive released Spook-A-Boo trailer showcasing ghost-hunting co-op gameplay.
  • Light-hearted co-op game inspired by classic Saturday morning cartoons.
  • Kevin Miller voices game guide; PC demo is available.

Spook-A-Boo: Independent game developer Wala Interactive has unveiled a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming ghost hunting co-op adventure game, Spook-A-Boo. The game is coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The trailer walks players through the core gameplay loop of scanning, detecting, and capturing ghosts. 

The trailer made its debut at the India Game Showcase, which was part of Summer Game Fest and aired on The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as through broadcast partners IGN and GameSpot.

What Is Spook-A-Boo And What Kind Of Game Is It?

Wala Interactive also released a behind-the-scenes look at the game's development process, which premiered at the Women-Led Showcase. Spook-A-Boo is a light-hearted, top-down, level-based co-op game drawn from the spirit of Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo and Ghostbusters. 

ALSO READ: Meet The Woman Turning AI Anxiety Into A $5,000-An-Hour Business

The game is published by Soft Source Publishing and puts players through chaotic but family-friendly adventures. It features physics-based puzzles, a range of gadgets, and even a dedicated button to kick things. Players can team up through couch or online co-op to save the world, though perhaps not their friendships in the process.

Who Voices The Guide In Spook-A-Boo?

One notable addition to the game is the voice behind its in-game guide, The Warden. The character is voiced by Kevin Miller, who is widely recognised for voicing Sly Cooper in the eponymous PlayStation series, as well as cult classic Jet Set Radio. His involvement adds a familiar voice for fans of those titles.

ALSO READ: Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check

For players who want to get a feel for the game before it launches, a demo is available on the game's Steam page. Spook-A-Boo appears to be shaping up as a fun co-op experience aimed at players of all ages.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of game is Spook-A-Boo?

Spook-A-Boo is a light-hearted, top-down, level-based co-op adventure game. It's inspired by Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo and focuses on scanning, detecting, and capturing ghosts.

What platforms will Spook-A-Boo be released on?

Spook-A-Boo is coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It's developed by Wala Interactive and published by Soft Source Publishing.

Who voices The Warden in Spook-A-Boo?

The in-game guide, The Warden, is voiced by Kevin Miller. He is widely recognized for his work as Sly Cooper in the PlayStation series and in cult classic Jet Set Radio.

Is a demo available for Spook-A-Boo?

Yes, a demo for Spook-A-Boo is available for players who want to experience the game before its launch. You can find it on the game's Steam page.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Spook-A-Boo Gameplay Trailer Is Out: Here Is What The Game Looks Like
Spook-A-Boo Gameplay Trailer Is Out: Here Is What The Game Looks Like
Gaming
Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check
Do You Have Enough Space For GTA 6? This Leaked File Size Will Make You Check
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (June 8): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1815? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (June 8): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1815? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz
West Bengal Politics: TMC MPs Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Growing Speculation of Internal Rift
INDIA Bloc Briefing: Leaders Unite in Delhi, Press Meet Set at 2:30 PM After Key Talks
Missile War Update: Iran Fires 11 Ballistic Missiles at Israel Including Kheibar Shekan Strike
Middle East War: Iran-Israel Missile Exchange Intensifies as Regional Tensions Surge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget