iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Up To Rs 40,000 Off Ahead Of Valentine's Day: Here's How To Grab Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Up To Rs 40,000 Off Ahead Of Valentine’s Day: Here’s How To Grab Deal

This Valentine’s season, iPhone 17 Pro Max buyers can use Amazon offers, bank cashback and exchange deals to get savings up to Rs 40,000 on the premium Apple phone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: Valentine’s Day is close, and many buyers are checking online deals for premium smartphones. One device getting a lot of attention is the iPhone 17 Pro Max because of its high price and festival offers. For people already planning a phone upgrade, this period can be useful due to card cashback and exchange bonuses.

The discounts are not flat for everyone, but with the right bank card and an eligible old phone, the final cost can come down noticeably. Here’s a simple breakdown of the current price benefit and what buyers should know.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount Offers On Amazon Before Valentine’s Day

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB variant is listed at around Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. This is the regular premium price, so there is no direct open discount for all users. However, some conditional offers are active. 

Prime users paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get cashback of up to about Rs 7,495 as an Amazon Pay balance. This amount is credited later, not reduced instantly on the price screen.

There is also an exchange offer. The maximum exchange value goes up to about Rs 48,000 depending on the old device and its condition. For example, a recent iPhone model in good shape may get over Rs 30,000. 

When cashback and exchange are combined, the total benefit can go near Rs 40,000 in the best case. Still, the final exchange number is confirmed only at doorstep pickup after inspection.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount Deal: Worth It Or Not For Buyers

The iPhone 17 Pro Max focuses on top-end hardware. It offers a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and video. It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with about 12GB RAM, which is built for heavy apps, gaming, and multitasking.

Camera setup is expected to include three 48MP rear sensors for main, ultra-wide, and zoom shots. Other features include USB-C charging, MagSafe support, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and IP68 protection.

If you already planned to upgrade and have a strong exchange device plus the right credit card, this discount window can be practical. Otherwise, waiting for a flat festive sale may be more budget-friendly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB on Amazon?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB variant is listed at approximately Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. There is no direct flat discount for all users.

Are there any cashback offers on the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Yes, Prime users paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can receive up to about Rs 7,495 cashback as an Amazon Pay balance. This is credited later, not instantly reduced from the price.

What is the maximum exchange value for an old phone towards the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The maximum exchange value can go up to approximately Rs 48,000, depending on the model and condition of your old device. A recent iPhone in good condition might fetch over Rs 30,000.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
