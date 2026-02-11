iPhone 17 Pro Price Falls By Rs 50,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Price: The iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched just a few months back, is now already available at a big discount online, and that’s catching a lot of attention. Usually, Apple’s Pro models hold their launch price for a long time, but this time, buyers are seeing early savings through exchange and bank offers. This makes the premium device more reachable for people planning an upgrade.

If you were waiting for the price to cool down a bit before buying, this current deal window could be the right moment to make your move.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop Deal

The iPhone 17 Pro price drop is mainly visible through combined Amazon offers rather than a direct price cut. The listed launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is Rs 1,34,900. But buyers can reduce this amount using the exchange program and card discounts.

Amazon is offering up to Rs 44,350 as an exchange value when you trade in your old smartphone. The exact value depends on your phone’s brand, model, and working condition.

Even if your device is a few years old, you can still get a fair reduction. After applying the maximum exchange benefit, the price can drop to around Rs 90,550.

There is also an instant Rs 3,000 discount on select credit cards like SBI, ICICI Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank. When both offers are used together, the effective price comes close to Rs 85,550. That means total savings of nearly Rs 50,000 compared to launch pricing, which is a strong deal for a Pro iPhone.

iPhone 17 Pro Features And Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support up to 120Hz. It supports Always-On display, HDR, and high peak brightness for outdoor use. The screen is designed for sharp visuals and smooth scrolling.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip built on an advanced 3nm process. You get fast performance, better battery efficiency, and smooth multitasking with 12GB RAM. Connectivity features include next-gen Wi-Fi and improved wireless support.

On the camera side, it offers three 48MP rear sensors, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto, with strong zoom and 4K video features. The front camera is upgraded for clearer selfies and video calls, making it a solid flagship upgrade.