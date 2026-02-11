iPhone 17 Pro Price Falls By Rs 50,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Price Falls By Rs 50,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Just months after launch, iPhone 17 Pro is available at a much lower effective price on Amazon with exchange and card discounts, bringing the premium model within reach of more buyers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 01:49 PM (IST)

iPhone 17 Pro Price: The iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched just a few months back, is now already available at a big discount online, and that’s catching a lot of attention. Usually, Apple’s Pro models hold their launch price for a long time, but this time, buyers are seeing early savings through exchange and bank offers. This makes the premium device more reachable for people planning an upgrade. 

If you were waiting for the price to cool down a bit before buying, this current deal window could be the right moment to make your move.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop Deal 

The iPhone 17 Pro price drop is mainly visible through combined Amazon offers rather than a direct price cut. The listed launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is Rs 1,34,900. But buyers can reduce this amount using the exchange program and card discounts.

Amazon is offering up to Rs 44,350 as an exchange value when you trade in your old smartphone. The exact value depends on your phone’s brand, model, and working condition. 

Even if your device is a few years old, you can still get a fair reduction. After applying the maximum exchange benefit, the price can drop to around Rs 90,550.

There is also an instant Rs 3,000 discount on select credit cards like SBI, ICICI Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank. When both offers are used together, the effective price comes close to Rs 85,550. That means total savings of nearly Rs 50,000 compared to launch pricing, which is a strong deal for a Pro iPhone.

iPhone 17 Pro Features And Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support up to 120Hz. It supports Always-On display, HDR, and high peak brightness for outdoor use. The screen is designed for sharp visuals and smooth scrolling.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip built on an advanced 3nm process. You get fast performance, better battery efficiency, and smooth multitasking with 12GB RAM. Connectivity features include next-gen Wi-Fi and improved wireless support.

On the camera side, it offers three 48MP rear sensors, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto, with strong zoom and 4K video features. The front camera is upgraded for clearer selfies and video calls, making it a solid flagship upgrade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the iPhone 17 Pro available at a discount?

Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro is available at a significant discount online through combined Amazon offers like exchange programs and bank discounts.

What is the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro after discounts?

After applying the maximum exchange benefit and select bank offers, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro can be as low as Rs 85,550, offering savings of nearly Rs 50,000.

What are the key display features of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On display, HDR, and high peak brightness.

What processor and RAM does the iPhone 17 Pro have?

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip built on a 3nm process and comes with 12GB of RAM for fast performance and smooth multitasking.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
