iPhone 17 Pro Max Got Rs 40,000 Discount: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: Many smartphone buyers in India are currently keeping an eye on premium device pricing as online platforms continue to offer bank-based benefits and exchange options. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has come into focus mainly because of its high launch price and the possibility of reducing the final cost through conditional offers. While there is no straight price cut available for all users, certain payment methods and phone exchanges can bring some relief.

Buyers planning an upgrade are carefully evaluating whether the current deal structure makes financial sense.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India And Available Offers

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is currently listed at around Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant on Amazon. This is the standard selling price, and there is no flat discount applied across all accounts. However, Amazon is offering conditional benefits for select users.

Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can receive cashback of up to approximately Rs 7,495.

This cashback is not applied instantly at checkout and is credited later as an Amazon Pay balance. The amount received may vary depending on card limits and eligibility criteria.

In addition to this, an exchange option is available. Amazon shows an exchange value of up to around Rs 48,000, depending on the old smartphone model and its physical condition.

Newer iPhone models in good condition may receive a higher exchange value, while older or damaged devices may get significantly less. The final exchange amount is confirmed only after physical inspection at the time of pickup.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Key Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and media playback.

It is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, which is designed to handle heavy multitasking, gaming, and long-term performance demands. The device is expected to include around 12GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the phone features a triple rear camera setup, with three 48MP sensors for main, ultra-wide, and zoom photography. Other key features include USB-C charging, MagSafe support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

For buyers who already planned to upgrade and have a suitable exchange device along with the right bank card, the current offers may help reduce the overall cost. Others may prefer to wait for a clearer price drop during major sale events.