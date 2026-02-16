iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops By Rs 21,000: Here’s How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





If you’ve been thinking about buying a new iPhone, this could be a good time. The iPhone 16 Plus is now available at a big discount on Vijay Sales. Apple phones rarely get such heavy price cuts, so this offer stands out. With the base discount and an extra bank offer, buyers can save more than Rs 21,000.

Since deals like this usually don’t stay for long, it makes sense to check it out before the price goes back up.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Discounts

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 89,900. Right now, Vijay Sales is selling the phone for Rs 71,890 on its official website. This means buyers get a direct discount of Rs 18,010 without needing any coupon or exchange.

There is also an extra bank offer available. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card and choose the EMI option, you can get an additional discount of Rs 3,500. With this offer, the final price becomes even lower, making it one of the best iPhone deals currently available online.

This offer is available for a limited period and depends on stock. Once the offer ends or stock runs out, the price may go back to normal. So, if the iPhone 16 Plus is already on your wishlist, this could be the right moment to buy it.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Specifications, Features & Battery Life

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus runs on the A18 chipset, which delivers fast performance and smooth everyday usage. It also supports Apple Intelligence features, making tasks like writing, editing, and smart suggestions more helpful.

For photography, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device comes with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which looks sharp and bright for videos and games. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and an aluminium body for a premium feel.

Apple claims the iPhone 16 Plus can offer up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge, making it reliable for long daily use.