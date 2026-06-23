Forget Siri, iOS 27's Best AI Tricks Are Hiding In Apps You Already Use

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 integrates AI subtly, with Apple Cash bill splitting.

Password security improves; Messages offers smart contextual suggestions.

Calendar, Shortcuts, Home, Safari gain intelligent organization features.

Apple iOS 27 Update: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference grabbed headlines this month with the AI overhaul of Siri, but a closer look at iOS 27 shows the company's bigger AI play is happening elsewhere. Instead of pushing users toward a chatbot-style assistant, Apple is quietly building AI into apps people already use every day, from Messages to Safari to Shortcuts. The idea is simple: solve everyday problems without making AI feel like a separate experience.

Here's a look at the smaller, lesser-known AI features arriving with iOS 27 that could end up being just as useful as Siri's revamp.

What New AI Features Are Coming To iOS 27?

According to a TechCrunch report, these features are already live in the developer beta and will roll out to the public beta soon, ahead of the general release later this fall. One standout addition is bill splitting through Apple Cash.

Users can photograph a receipt, and Apple Intelligence pulls out the items, tip, and total, letting each person in a group chat pick what they owe, down to halves, before paying with a simple double click.

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Password security also gets an upgrade. Apple's password tool can now spot weak or breached passwords and update them automatically by signing into websites on the user's behalf, removing the need for manual changes.

Messages is getting smarter too, offering one-tap suggestions like adding a request to reminders or sharing relevant photos based on conversation context.

A new Call Context feature will show useful details, like a flight confirmation code, right on the call screen when contacting customer service, pulling that information privately from Mail.

How Will iOS 27 Make Everyday Tasks Easier?

Calendar entries can now be created just by describing them in plain language, while Shortcuts allows users to set up automations through simple text instructions instead of complex configurations.

The Home app will also reduce notification clutter by grouping related actions, such as someone arriving home and closing the garage, into a single alert.

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Meanwhile, Safari's new tab organiser groups browsing tabs by topic automatically, such as travel research, while keeping all data processing on the device for privacy.

Together, these updates suggest Apple's real AI strategy isn't about replacing how people interact with their phones, but making existing tools feel a little smarter.