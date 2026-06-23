Users can photograph a receipt, and Apple Intelligence pulls out items, tip, and total. People in a group chat can then pick what they owe and pay with a double click.
Forget Siri, iOS 27's Best AI Tricks Are Hiding In Apps You Already Use
Siri's makeover may have stolen the headlines, but iOS 27 is quietly slipping AI into Messages, Safari and Apple Cash in ways you'll actually use every day.
- iOS 27 integrates AI subtly, with Apple Cash bill splitting.
- Password security improves; Messages offers smart contextual suggestions.
- Calendar, Shortcuts, Home, Safari gain intelligent organization features.
Apple iOS 27 Update: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference grabbed headlines this month with the AI overhaul of Siri, but a closer look at iOS 27 shows the company's bigger AI play is happening elsewhere. Instead of pushing users toward a chatbot-style assistant, Apple is quietly building AI into apps people already use every day, from Messages to Safari to Shortcuts. The idea is simple: solve everyday problems without making AI feel like a separate experience.
Here's a look at the smaller, lesser-known AI features arriving with iOS 27 that could end up being just as useful as Siri's revamp.
What New AI Features Are Coming To iOS 27?
According to a TechCrunch report, these features are already live in the developer beta and will roll out to the public beta soon, ahead of the general release later this fall. One standout addition is bill splitting through Apple Cash.
Users can photograph a receipt, and Apple Intelligence pulls out the items, tip, and total, letting each person in a group chat pick what they owe, down to halves, before paying with a simple double click.
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Password security also gets an upgrade. Apple's password tool can now spot weak or breached passwords and update them automatically by signing into websites on the user's behalf, removing the need for manual changes.
Messages is getting smarter too, offering one-tap suggestions like adding a request to reminders or sharing relevant photos based on conversation context.
A new Call Context feature will show useful details, like a flight confirmation code, right on the call screen when contacting customer service, pulling that information privately from Mail.
How Will iOS 27 Make Everyday Tasks Easier?
Calendar entries can now be created just by describing them in plain language, while Shortcuts allows users to set up automations through simple text instructions instead of complex configurations.
The Home app will also reduce notification clutter by grouping related actions, such as someone arriving home and closing the garage, into a single alert.
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Meanwhile, Safari's new tab organiser groups browsing tabs by topic automatically, such as travel research, while keeping all data processing on the device for privacy.
Together, these updates suggest Apple's real AI strategy isn't about replacing how people interact with their phones, but making existing tools feel a little smarter.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How does iOS 27 enhance bill splitting?
What new password security features does iOS 27 include?
Apple's tool can now spot weak or breached passwords. It can also update them automatically by signing into websites on the user's behalf.
How does AI improve Safari in iOS 27?
Safari introduces a new tab organizer that automatically groups browsing tabs by topic, like travel research. All data processing for this feature occurs on the device for privacy.
What AI capabilities are added to Calendar and Shortcuts?
Calendar entries can now be created by describing them in plain language. Shortcuts allows users to set up automations through simple text instructions.