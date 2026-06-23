Nicolas Cage Is Bringing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nicolas Cage joins Call of Duty as playable operator June 25.

Multiplayer gains new maps, modes, and classic experience.

Zombies unveils new castle map with distinct enemies.

Warzone updates with new modes, quests, and island changes.

Nicolas Cage is joining Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as a playable operator, marking his first-ever appearance in the long-running shooter franchise. The actor arrives with Season 04 Reloaded on June 25, bringing what developers describe as "blockbuster battles" and "absolute chaos" to the game. Known for action hits like Con Air and The Rock, Cage's inclusion continues Call of Duty's tradition of bringing celebrities into its roster.

The update also introduces new maps, modes, weapons and a fresh Zombies map called Kowakujō, alongside major changes to multiplayer and Warzone.

What New Content Is Coming With Season 04 Reloaded?

According to the official update notes, multiplayer players can expect a new cliffside compound map called Zenith, along with a remastered version of Launch, which originally featured in the first Black Ops title.

New modes include Team Blueprint Sharpshooter, where weapon blueprints rotate during matches, and Knife Fight, a close-quarters mode without ranged weapons. The Black Ops Classic mode is also becoming a permanent fixture, adding four more throwback maps: Launch, Fringe, Hacienda and Gridlock.

On the Zombies side, Kowakujō takes players to a feudal Japanese castle within the Dark Aether, where they must rescue the last Shadowsmith. New enemies include the Oni, who fight with a kanabō war club and electric powers, along with fire-based Hellhounds and Scorched Zombies.

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A new Wonder Weapon and an additional legacy weapon will also be available through the Mystery Box.

How Is Warzone Changing In This Update?

Warzone is getting its own set of additions, including a Squad Gun Game mode for three-player squads racing to cycle through every weapon, and a returning Buy Back Quads mode later in the season.

The Champion's Quest is also making a comeback, offering a multi-step mission for top squads. Rebirth Island is shifting to a summer setting, with returning points of interest like Turbine now appearing under brighter weather.

What Else Is Included Across All Modes?

New weapons include the Executioner's Duet melee weapon and the returning AN-94 Assault Rifle, along with attachments like the XR-3 Ion Vulcan Minigun. A new Event Pass themed around Cage will run through the summer, alongside login events and ranked series events.

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A free trial period will also let players try Black Ops 7's multiplayer and Zombies modes, including the new maps, before deciding whether to purchase the full game.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021