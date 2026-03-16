Instagram DMs Will Now Copy WhatsApp: Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of It

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Instagram is preparing to remove end-to-end encrypted messaging from its direct messages, a decision that could reshape how private chats work on the platform. Meta has confirmed that the feature will stop being supported from May 8, 2026. That means Instagram users will no longer get the same private messaging protection that keeps conversations visible only to the sender and receiver.

The development has also brought fresh attention to Meta’s wider messaging strategy, especially as the company continues to keep WhatsApp positioned as its main app for fully encrypted personal communication worldwide.

Why Is Instagram Pushing Private Messaging Users Toward WhatsApp?

Meta introduced end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram in December 2023 as part of its wider effort to improve privacy tools across its platforms. But that plan is now being rolled back.

Speaking to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Dina El-Kassaby Luce said the company was ending the feature partly because only a small number of people were using it.

The shift makes Meta’s messaging direction clearer. Instead of building Instagram into a major encrypted chat platform, the company appears to be keeping WhatsApp as its strongest option for private and secure communication.

WhatsApp already offers end-to-end encryption by default, and many experts believe Meta may now guide privacy-focused users there rather than continue the same feature on Instagram DMs.

What Will Change In Instagram DMs After Encryption Ends?

After May 8, 2026, Instagram direct messages will no longer be protected by end-to-end encryption. In simple terms, that means chats will not have the same level of privacy that prevents even the platform provider from reading them.

Users with encrypted conversations are expected to receive in-app alerts and will be advised to download any messages or media they want to keep before the feature is removed.

The decision has also reopened the larger debate around privacy and safety online. Supporters of encryption say it is one of the strongest ways to protect users from hacking and surveillance.

At the same time, some governments and child-safety groups argue that strong encryption can make it harder to identify illegal or harmful activity. With this move, Instagram DMs now look set to follow a different path, while WhatsApp remains Meta’s main encrypted messaging platform.