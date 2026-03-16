Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyInstagram DMs Will Now Copy WhatsApp: Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of It

Instagram DMs Will Now Copy WhatsApp: Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of It

Meta has confirmed the end of Instagram’s encrypted chats, citing low adoption, and users are being told to save messages and media before the feature disappears from the app.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Instagram is preparing to remove end-to-end encrypted messaging from its direct messages, a decision that could reshape how private chats work on the platform. Meta has confirmed that the feature will stop being supported from May 8, 2026. That means Instagram users will no longer get the same private messaging protection that keeps conversations visible only to the sender and receiver. 

The development has also brought fresh attention to Meta’s wider messaging strategy, especially as the company continues to keep WhatsApp positioned as its main app for fully encrypted personal communication worldwide.

Why Is Instagram Pushing Private Messaging Users Toward WhatsApp?

Meta introduced end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram in December 2023 as part of its wider effort to improve privacy tools across its platforms. But that plan is now being rolled back. 

Speaking to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Dina El-Kassaby Luce said the company was ending the feature partly because only a small number of people were using it.

The shift makes Meta’s messaging direction clearer. Instead of building Instagram into a major encrypted chat platform, the company appears to be keeping WhatsApp as its strongest option for private and secure communication. 

WhatsApp already offers end-to-end encryption by default, and many experts believe Meta may now guide privacy-focused users there rather than continue the same feature on Instagram DMs.

What Will Change In Instagram DMs After Encryption Ends?

After May 8, 2026, Instagram direct messages will no longer be protected by end-to-end encryption. In simple terms, that means chats will not have the same level of privacy that prevents even the platform provider from reading them. 

Users with encrypted conversations are expected to receive in-app alerts and will be advised to download any messages or media they want to keep before the feature is removed.

The decision has also reopened the larger debate around privacy and safety online. Supporters of encryption say it is one of the strongest ways to protect users from hacking and surveillance. 

At the same time, some governments and child-safety groups argue that strong encryption can make it harder to identify illegal or harmful activity. With this move, Instagram DMs now look set to follow a different path, while WhatsApp remains Meta’s main encrypted messaging platform.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will end-to-end encryption be removed from Instagram DMs?

Instagram will stop supporting end-to-end encrypted messaging in its direct messages from May 8, 2026. This means your chats will no longer have the same level of privacy protection.

Why is Meta removing end-to-end encryption from Instagram?

Meta is ending the feature partly because only a small number of people were using it. The company is keeping WhatsApp as its main platform for fully encrypted communication.

Is WhatsApp still end-to-end encrypted?

Yes, WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption by default. Meta continues to position WhatsApp as its primary app for fully encrypted personal communication worldwide.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Instagram DMs Will Now Copy WhatsApp: Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of It
Instagram DMs Will Now Copy WhatsApp: Here’s How You Can Make The Most Of It
Technology
Apple Leaker Drops Price Bombshell On iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple Leaker Drops Price Bombshell On iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max
Technology
Deep Dive | From Jaipur To Coimbatore, How Tier-2 Cities Are Powering India's Cloud Shift
Deep Dive | From Jaipur To Coimbatore, How Tier-2 Cities Are Powering India's Cloud Shift
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (March 16): Puzzle #1008 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 16): Puzzle #1008 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: Iran Launches Missile Waves as B‑1B Lancer Joins U.S. Operations
GLOBAL CRISIS: Iran’s Hormuz Blockade Sends Oil to $120 as Donald Trump Issues Warning
WAR WATCH: Trump Urges China to Help Reopen Hormuz as Iran Blockade Triggers Global Oil Crisis
Breaking News: Massive Airstrikes Hit Tehran as US and Israel Target Iranian Military Sites
War Update: Iran Launches Major Missile and Drone Attacks on US Bases in Gulf as War Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget