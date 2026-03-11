‘I Was Hating My WiFi’: X Flooded With Memes As Instagram Faces Global Outage

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Instagram Outage: It is no surprise that Instagram going down created confusion among users in India. As the platform stopped working for several people, many rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to check whether others were facing the same issue. While some users were simply trying to understand what had happened, others started sharing memes and jokes about the situation.

The outage has now continued for hours, and the number of reports is still increasing. At the time of writing this report, Downdetector shows around 1,300 complaints from users reporting problems with Instagram.

X Filled With ‘Instagram Down’ Posts

People have been reacting strongly ever since the server issues began. From confusion about internet connections to jokes about social media addiction, users have been posting a wide range of reactions on X.

One user under the name Melvin wrote, “I just spent 30 minutes logging out, logging in…”

I just spent 30 minutes logging out, logging in, restarting my phone, and nearly factory resetting my life only to find out Instagram is actually down. I’m not okay. 🤡 #InstagramDown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/cFulXDd3oV — Melvin (@__melvii) March 11, 2026

Another user named Joselyn shared her confusion and said, “Instagram is down? I was hating on my wifi”

instagram is down? i was hating on my wifi pic.twitter.com/eujaEFTjNX — joselyn (@_jo3elyn) March 11, 2026

While some users were talking about their experience during the outage, others pointed out how dependent people have become on social media platforms.

Several similar posts continued to appear on X as users tried to confirm whether Instagram was down for everyone or if the issue was limited to their own devices. Have a look at more such X posts:

Instagram is down , people coming to twitter pic.twitter.com/CXIId48s1L — Mausi Ka Fan 😎 (@AnuragS788) March 11, 2026

so is Instagram down for everyone?? pic.twitter.com/ejK5G1roHK — ❀⋆ (@peachy_luvvvv) March 11, 2026

I’m feeling the withdrawal symptoms from insta being down pic.twitter.com/7PvcGFEjrJ — kyuty (@yutidoll) March 11, 2026

Coming to X to confirm it’s not just me... Instagram DMs are definitely down. ‘Failed to load messages’ is all I’m getting. 📉 #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/K0GM4XMK1p — Melvin (@__melvii) March 11, 2026

instagram down after i sent a risky text ( don’t even know if it sent) pic.twitter.com/9HVBhPcjLS — pussmoneyweed (@oriauna) March 11, 2026

How To Check If Your Instagram Is Restored

During such outages, users usually try refreshing the app or reopening it to check whether services have been restored. If the problem is caused by a temporary server issue, the platform usually starts working again after some time.

Another way to check the status is by visiting outage tracking websites like Downdetector. These platforms show the number of complaints reported by users and can help confirm whether the issue is widespread.

If Instagram still does not work after some time, users can try restarting their device or switching their internet connection to make sure the problem is not related to their network.