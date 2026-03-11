Users rushed to X to confirm if others were experiencing the same Instagram outage and to share their reactions, memes, and jokes about the situation.
‘I Was Hating My WiFi’: X Flooded With Memes As Instagram Faces Global Outage
Instagram users across India reported issues accessing the app, with Downdetector complaints rising rapidly. Many rushed to X to check if the platform was down, while others shared memes.
Instagram Outage: It is no surprise that Instagram going down created confusion among users in India. As the platform stopped working for several people, many rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to check whether others were facing the same issue. While some users were simply trying to understand what had happened, others started sharing memes and jokes about the situation.
The outage has now continued for hours, and the number of reports is still increasing. At the time of writing this report, Downdetector shows around 1,300 complaints from users reporting problems with Instagram.
X Filled With ‘Instagram Down’ Posts
People have been reacting strongly ever since the server issues began. From confusion about internet connections to jokes about social media addiction, users have been posting a wide range of reactions on X.
One user under the name Melvin wrote, “I just spent 30 minutes logging out, logging in…”
I just spent 30 minutes logging out, logging in, restarting my phone, and nearly factory resetting my life only to find out Instagram is actually down. I’m not okay. 🤡 #InstagramDown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/cFulXDd3oV— Melvin (@__melvii) March 11, 2026
Another user named Joselyn shared her confusion and said, “Instagram is down? I was hating on my wifi”
instagram is down? i was hating on my wifi pic.twitter.com/eujaEFTjNX— joselyn (@_jo3elyn) March 11, 2026
While some users were talking about their experience during the outage, others pointed out how dependent people have become on social media platforms.
Several similar posts continued to appear on X as users tried to confirm whether Instagram was down for everyone or if the issue was limited to their own devices. Have a look at more such X posts:
Instagram is down , people coming to twitter pic.twitter.com/CXIId48s1L— Mausi Ka Fan 😎 (@AnuragS788) March 11, 2026
so is Instagram down for everyone?? pic.twitter.com/ejK5G1roHK— ❀⋆ (@peachy_luvvvv) March 11, 2026
I’m feeling the withdrawal symptoms from insta being down pic.twitter.com/7PvcGFEjrJ— kyuty (@yutidoll) March 11, 2026
Coming to X to confirm it’s not just me... Instagram DMs are definitely down. ‘Failed to load messages’ is all I’m getting. 📉 #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/K0GM4XMK1p— Melvin (@__melvii) March 11, 2026
instagram down after i sent a risky text ( don’t even know if it sent) pic.twitter.com/9HVBhPcjLS— pussmoneyweed (@oriauna) March 11, 2026
How To Check If Your Instagram Is Restored
During such outages, users usually try refreshing the app or reopening it to check whether services have been restored. If the problem is caused by a temporary server issue, the platform usually starts working again after some time.
Another way to check the status is by visiting outage tracking websites like Downdetector. These platforms show the number of complaints reported by users and can help confirm whether the issue is widespread.
If Instagram still does not work after some time, users can try restarting their device or switching their internet connection to make sure the problem is not related to their network.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did users in India rush to X (formerly Twitter) when Instagram went down?
How can users check if Instagram is back online after an outage?
Users can try refreshing the app or reopening it. They can also visit outage tracking websites like Downdetector to see if the issue is widespread.
What steps can be taken if Instagram doesn't work after an outage?
If Instagram remains non-functional, users can try restarting their device or switching their internet connection to rule out local network problems.
What kind of reactions were observed on X during the Instagram outage?
Reactions ranged from confusion about internet connections and personal device issues to jokes about social media addiction and the dependency on platforms like Instagram.