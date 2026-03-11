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HomeTechnology‘I Was Hating My WiFi’: X Flooded With Memes As Instagram Faces Global Outage

‘I Was Hating My WiFi’: X Flooded With Memes As Instagram Faces Global Outage

Instagram users across India reported issues accessing the app, with Downdetector complaints rising rapidly. Many rushed to X to check if the platform was down, while others shared memes.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Instagram Outage: It is no surprise that Instagram going down created confusion among users in India. As the platform stopped working for several people, many rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to check whether others were facing the same issue. While some users were simply trying to understand what had happened, others started sharing memes and jokes about the situation.

The outage has now continued for hours, and the number of reports is still increasing. At the time of writing this report, Downdetector shows around 1,300 complaints from users reporting problems with Instagram. 

X Filled With ‘Instagram Down’ Posts

People have been reacting strongly ever since the server issues began. From confusion about internet connections to jokes about social media addiction, users have been posting a wide range of reactions on X.

One user under the name Melvin wrote, “I just spent 30 minutes logging out, logging in…”

Another user named Joselyn shared her confusion and said, “Instagram is down? I was hating on my wifi”

While some users were talking about their experience during the outage, others pointed out how dependent people have become on social media platforms.

Several similar posts continued to appear on X as users tried to confirm whether Instagram was down for everyone or if the issue was limited to their own devices. Have a look at more such X posts:

How To Check If Your Instagram Is Restored

During such outages, users usually try refreshing the app or reopening it to check whether services have been restored. If the problem is caused by a temporary server issue, the platform usually starts working again after some time.

Another way to check the status is by visiting outage tracking websites like Downdetector. These platforms show the number of complaints reported by users and can help confirm whether the issue is widespread.

If Instagram still does not work after some time, users can try restarting their device or switching their internet connection to make sure the problem is not related to their network.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did users in India rush to X (formerly Twitter) when Instagram went down?

Users rushed to X to confirm if others were experiencing the same Instagram outage and to share their reactions, memes, and jokes about the situation.

How can users check if Instagram is back online after an outage?

Users can try refreshing the app or reopening it. They can also visit outage tracking websites like Downdetector to see if the issue is widespread.

What steps can be taken if Instagram doesn't work after an outage?

If Instagram remains non-functional, users can try restarting their device or switching their internet connection to rule out local network problems.

What kind of reactions were observed on X during the Instagram outage?

Reactions ranged from confusion about internet connections and personal device issues to jokes about social media addiction and the dependency on platforms like Instagram.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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