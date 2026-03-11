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HomeTechnologyInstagram Not Working Today? Sudden Outage Leaves Users Locked Out Of The App

Instagram Not Working Today? Sudden Outage Leaves Users Locked Out Of The App

A sudden Instagram outage disrupted services for many users in India, leaving the app unable to open properly while feeds, messages and login functions stopped working across several major cities.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Instagram Outage: Instagram users across India faced problems accessing the platform on Wednesday morning as the app reported a sudden outage. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 1,100 users reported issues with Instagram. Many users said the app was not opening properly, while others faced login errors. The disruption also affected the ability to load feeds, send messages, or use other features. 


Instagram Not Working Today? Sudden Outage Leaves Users Locked Out Of The App

The spike in complaints suggested that the problem was not limited to a single device or network, leaving thousands of users temporarily unable to use the social media platform.

What Do Outage Reports Reveal About The Instagram Outage In India?

Reports about the outage started increasing at around 9:30 am in India, according to Downdetector data. The website reported that more than 1,100 users experienced issues while using Instagram within a short period.

The data indicated that 84% of users were facing problems with the Instagram app. Around 13%  reported issues with the website version of the platform. The remaining complaints were related to server connection and login problems.


Instagram Not Working Today? Sudden Outage Leaves Users Locked Out Of The App

Although users from several regions reported the outage, the highest number of complaints came from major cities. Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata were among the places where users reported being unable to access the platform normally. 


Instagram Not Working Today? Sudden Outage Leaves Users Locked Out Of The App

The spike in reports suggested that the disruption was widespread rather than limited to a specific internet provider or location.

How Can Users Check If Instagram Services Have Been Restored?

During such outages, users often try reopening the app or refreshing the feed to check if services have returned. In many cases, temporary glitches are resolved within a short time once the platform fixes the issue.

Users can also check Downdetector or similar outage tracking websites to see whether complaints are still rising or starting to fall. A drop in reports usually indicates that the service is gradually returning to normal.

If the app still does not work, restarting the phone, switching internet connections, or updating the app may also help determine whether the issue is with the device or the platform itself.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Instagram in India on Wednesday morning?

Instagram users in India experienced a sudden outage on Wednesday morning, with many reporting issues accessing the app and its features.

How many users reported problems with Instagram during the outage?

Over 1,100 users reported issues with Instagram according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.

What kind of problems did users face with Instagram?

Users reported that the app was not opening properly, faced login errors, and had trouble loading feeds or sending messages.

Which Indian cities were most affected by the Instagram outage?

The highest number of complaints came from major cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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