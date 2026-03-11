Instagram Not Working Today? Sudden Outage Leaves Users Locked Out Of The App

Instagram Outage: Instagram users across India faced problems accessing the platform on Wednesday morning as the app reported a sudden outage. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 1,100 users reported issues with Instagram. Many users said the app was not opening properly, while others faced login errors. The disruption also affected the ability to load feeds, send messages, or use other features.





The spike in complaints suggested that the problem was not limited to a single device or network, leaving thousands of users temporarily unable to use the social media platform.

What Do Outage Reports Reveal About The Instagram Outage In India?

Reports about the outage started increasing at around 9:30 am in India, according to Downdetector data. The website reported that more than 1,100 users experienced issues while using Instagram within a short period.

The data indicated that 84% of users were facing problems with the Instagram app. Around 13% reported issues with the website version of the platform. The remaining complaints were related to server connection and login problems.





Although users from several regions reported the outage, the highest number of complaints came from major cities. Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata were among the places where users reported being unable to access the platform normally.





The spike in reports suggested that the disruption was widespread rather than limited to a specific internet provider or location.

How Can Users Check If Instagram Services Have Been Restored?

During such outages, users often try reopening the app or refreshing the feed to check if services have returned. In many cases, temporary glitches are resolved within a short time once the platform fixes the issue.

Users can also check Downdetector or similar outage tracking websites to see whether complaints are still rising or starting to fall. A drop in reports usually indicates that the service is gradually returning to normal.

If the app still does not work, restarting the phone, switching internet connections, or updating the app may also help determine whether the issue is with the device or the platform itself.