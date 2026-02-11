Google Pixel 10a Price In India Leaked: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pre-Orders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google Pixel 10a Price In India: The Google Pixel 10a is getting ready for its global launch, and India is also on the list. The affordable Pixel phone is already up for pre-orders in India and will officially go on sale starting February 18. Even before launch, price details and key features have appeared online through retailer listings.

The phone is expected to come with higher RAM and storage options compared to earlier A-series models. Design-wise, it looks very similar to the previous Pixel 9a, but with some upgrades inside.

Google Pixel 10a Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Google Pixel 10a price has reportedly leaked through Italian e-commerce website Epto.it. An Italian e-commerce site has listed the base model at around EUR 626.90, which roughly converts to Rs 68,000. The higher 256GB storage variant is shown at about EUR 740.91, close to Rs 80,000.

A Norwegian retailer listing shows slightly higher numbers. There, the base variant is priced around NOK 7,466 (about Rs 71,000), while the 256GB version is listed near NOK 8,798 (around Rs 82,000).

While these are not official India prices yet, they give a fair idea of the expected range. The Google Pixel 10a is also tipped to launch in three colour options: Fog Grey, Obsidian, and Purple. Buyers in India will be able to pre-order it through the Google Store and Flipkart.

Google Pixel 10a Features & Specifications Expected

The Google Pixel 10a features list suggests a strong upgrade for the A-series line. The phone is expected to get a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It may also include Gorilla Glass protection like the main Pixel 10 models.

Under the hood, leaks point to the Tensor G4 chipset along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the camera side, the device could offer a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. A 13MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The phone may also include a Titan M2 security chip, dual-band 5G, NFC, eSIM support, and both wired and wireless charging. Battery health is said to support up to 1,000 charging cycles, which is a big plus for long-term users.