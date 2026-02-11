Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Pixel 10a Price In India Leaked: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pre-Orders

Google Pixel 10a Price In India Leaked: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pre-Orders

Google Pixel 10a pre-orders are live in India ahead of the February 18 sale. Retail leaks reveal expected pricing, higher RAM options, and Tensor chip upgrades for the new A-series phone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google Pixel 10a Price In India: The Google Pixel 10a is getting ready for its global launch, and India is also on the list. The affordable Pixel phone is already up for pre-orders in India and will officially go on sale starting February 18. Even before launch, price details and key features have appeared online through retailer listings. 

The phone is expected to come with higher RAM and storage options compared to earlier A-series models. Design-wise, it looks very similar to the previous Pixel 9a, but with some upgrades inside.

Google Pixel 10a Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Google Pixel 10a price has reportedly leaked through Italian e-commerce website Epto.it. An Italian e-commerce site has listed the base model at around EUR 626.90, which roughly converts to Rs 68,000. The higher 256GB storage variant is shown at about EUR 740.91, close to Rs 80,000.

A Norwegian retailer listing shows slightly higher numbers. There, the base variant is priced around NOK 7,466 (about Rs 71,000), while the 256GB version is listed near NOK 8,798 (around Rs 82,000).

While these are not official India prices yet, they give a fair idea of the expected range. The Google Pixel 10a is also tipped to launch in three colour options: Fog Grey, Obsidian, and Purple. Buyers in India will be able to pre-order it through the Google Store and Flipkart.

Google Pixel 10a Features & Specifications Expected

The Google Pixel 10a features list suggests a strong upgrade for the A-series line. The phone is expected to get a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It may also include Gorilla Glass protection like the main Pixel 10 models.

Under the hood, leaks point to the Tensor G4 chipset along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the camera side, the device could offer a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. A 13MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The phone may also include a Titan M2 security chip, dual-band 5G, NFC, eSIM support, and both wired and wireless charging. Battery health is said to support up to 1,000 charging cycles, which is a big plus for long-term users.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Google Pixel 10a going on sale in India?

The Google Pixel 10a is available for pre-order in India and will officially go on sale starting February 18.

What is the expected price of the Google Pixel 10a in India?

While not official, leaked prices from European retailers suggest a range of approximately Rs 68,000 to Rs 82,000 for different storage variants.

What are the expected display specifications for the Google Pixel 10a?

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support, likely with Gorilla Glass protection.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google Google Pixel TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage
Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage
India
Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark
Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark
India
‘Talk To Us As Equal, Not Your Servants’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over India-US Trade Deal
‘Talk To Us As Equal, Not Your Servants’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over India-US Trade Deal
Cities
Delhi Police Crack Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: 'Tantrik' Arrested For Poisoning Victims
Delhi Police Crack Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: 'Tantrik' Arrested For Poisoning Victims
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget