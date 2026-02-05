Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Pixel 10a First Look Is Here: Check Launch Date, Features, Price, & More

Google Pixel 10a First Look Is Here: Check Launch Date, Features, Price, & More

Google’s Pixel 10a teaser confirms the camera layout and finish, with a February launch planned. Leaks point to Tensor power, AI features, better cameras and a tougher A-series design.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has finally given users a proper look at the Pixel 10a through a short teaser, and it shows a phone that focuses on refinement instead of a big redesign. The new model keeps the familiar Pixel style but adds small visual and durability upgrades. After months of leaks and renders, the official preview confirms the rear camera layout and overall finish. Google has also confirmed the launch timeline and India availability. 

With AI features, camera improvements, and solid hardware expected, the Pixel 10a is shaping up as a strong mid-range option.

Pixel 10a Price & Launch Date Details

Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel 10a will launch on February 18 across global markets, including India. That’s earlier than the previous generation, which arrived in March. This earlier launch window suggests Google wants to strengthen its mid-range lineup quickly this year.

The company is also pushing early interest through a Google Store signup offer. Users who register for Pixel 10a updates before the given deadline will receive a special benefit that can be used after buying the phone. The exact reward is not yet disclosed, but it is meant to encourage early buyers.

As for pricing, leaks suggest a starting price of around EUR 549 for the 128GB version and EUR 649 for the 256GB model in Europe. Direct conversion looks high for India, but actual India pricing is usually lower. 

Since the previous model launched near the Rs 50,000 mark, many expect the new phone to stay close to that range, unless storage upgrades push it slightly higher.

Pixel 10a Expected Specs & Features

On the specs side, leaks already give a fairly clear picture. The Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and higher peak brightness than before. The design keeps the signature horizontal camera bar, but this time it sits fully flat on the back, giving a cleaner look.

The phone is likely to run on the Tensor G4 processor along with Google’s Titan security chip. It is expected to come with 8GB RAM and storage options up to 256GB. Camera leaks point to a 48MP main sensor with optical stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 13MP front camera with 4K video support.

Battery capacity may reach about 5,100mAh with both wired and wireless charging. Google is also calling it the most durable A-series phone yet, which likely means stronger water and dust resistance along with built-in Gemini AI features.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Pixel 10a officially launching?

The Pixel 10a will launch on February 18 globally, including in India. This is earlier than the previous generation's March release.

What are the expected display specifications for the Pixel 10a?

The Pixel 10a is anticipated to have a 6.28-inch FHD+ OLED display. It will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and improved peak brightness.

What processor and security chip will the Pixel 10a use?

The Pixel 10a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 processor. It will also include Google's Titan security chip.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
