Google Pixel Upgrade Program Lets You Upgrade Your Pixel Before EMIs End

Google has launched a new Google Pixel Upgrade Program in India to make Pixel phones more affordable and easier to upgrade. Under this program, customers can buy select Pixel models on a 24-month no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,333 per month. The key highlight is the assured buyback and the option to upgrade to a new Pixel after paying a minimum of nine EMIs.

The program is available at select retail stores across India and will run till 30 June 2026. It is offered in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank.

Google Pixel Upgrade Program Exchange Process In India

The Google Pixel Upgrade Program exchange process in India is simple and user-friendly. Customers can choose from Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold at a partner retail store and purchase the phone on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. Within 30 days of purchase, enrollment must be completed on the Cashify website.

After paying at least nine EMIs and before completing fifteen EMIs, users can upgrade to a newer eligible Pixel model. During the upgrade, Cashify credits an amount equal to the remaining EMI balance directly to the customer’s bank account.

This allows the existing loan to be closed without any pre-closure charges, provided the upgrade happens between the 9th and 15th EMI. A new 24-month no-cost EMI then starts for the upgraded Pixel.

Customers also receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 from Cashify when trading in an existing device during enrollment. The buyback is assured regardless of physical condition, as long as the phone powers on and clears basic functional checks.

Google Pixel Upgrade Program: Things To Keep In Mind

There are a few important things to keep in mind about the Google Pixel Upgrade Program.

Enrollment on the Cashify website must be completed within 30 days of purchase

Upgrade is allowed only between the 9th and 15th EMI

Assured buyback applies only if the phone powers on and passes basic checks

The program is available only at select partner retail stores

Valid till 30 June 2026

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 depends on Cashify evaluation

Trial subscriptions vary based on the Pixel model purchased

This program offers a clear and stress-free way to stay upgraded with the latest Pixel phone.